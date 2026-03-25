L.A. Times Earns Multiple Honors in the SABEW Best in Business Competition

The Los Angeles Times earned one award and two honorable mentions in the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW) competition. The awards, which honor excellence in business and financial journalism, were announced today .

The Times, in collaboration with Capital & Main, won for government reporting (large division) for the two-part series by independent journalist Robert J. Lopez on California’s child farmworkers. The investigation, which featured photography by Barbara Davidson and graphics from Times senior data and graphics journalist Lorena Iñiguez Elebee, exposed child labor abuses on California farms and the lack of regulatory oversight.

The competition judges lauded the series, writing, “This series on the state of California’s failure to enforce its own rules and protect child farmworkers is a powerful piece of accountability journalism.” The judges continued, “A particularly powerful aspect of the series was a photo essay of portraits depicting children who worked in the fields. The series accomplished the important goal of alerting readers to a growing problem the government is failing to solve.”

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Times staff writers Meg James, Stacy Perman and Wendy Lee received an honorable mention for breaking news (large division) for their reporting on the Paramount and Netflix bidding war to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery . “The ability for this reporting to break down one of the biggest deal stories of the year so quickly was quite a feat,” commented the judges. “The core knowledge of the executives at these media companies added helpful context, and the sourcing was comprehensive and an example of how experienced reporters can quickly pull together a memorable account.”

Additionally, staff writer Melody Peterson received an honorable mention for energy/sustainability/climate (large division) for her extensive reporting into SoCal Edison following the Eaton fire. The judges described the investigative reports as “strong watchdog work illuminating the shadowy work of the massive utility company Edison to potentially shift billions in wildfire costs to its customers.”