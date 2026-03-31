L.A. Times Games Expands Offerings with Launch of Midi Crossword

L.A. Times Games today announced the debut of the Midi Crossword , a new member-exclusive game designed to bridge the gap between the original Daily and popular Mini crossword puzzles. To access the new game, players must register for a free account on latimes.com . The Midi joins a growing roster of premium free-to-play titles, alongside newly launched word and trivia games from Lil Snack, all available now on L.A. Times Games and the L.A. Times mobile app.

Crafted by constructor Bart Gold, the new mid-sized puzzle expands the library of daily challenges for Times readers. The core portfolio now includes: the Daily, Midi and Mini Crosswords; Wordflower; Word Search; Jigsaw; a full suite of Sudoku, ranging from Mini to Expert and the ultra-challenging Impossible Sudoku; and finally the experimental Game Lab where players can test the latest titles in beta.

Beyond expanding its roster, L.A. Times Games recently integrated tools to enhance the player experience. Once players login or register as a member, they can access these new tools, including Streaks, which tracks daily dedication, and Record Breaker, a new feature that automatically celebrates and logs when a player surpasses a personal best.

Advertisement

To further expand the game options, L.A. Times Games recently partnered with Lil Snack to provide a variety of daily word and trivia titles, including Swap , DownWords and Putt Putt . Each game features content tied to real-time trends and pop culture moments, ensuring a fresh experience with every visit. Designed to be “snackable,” these challenges are quick enough to enjoy during a coffee break yet compelling enough to keep players coming back every day.

To celebrate the debut of the Midi, L.A. Times Games will be at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books , April 18-19. Fans can visit the booth to tackle a larger-than-life edition of the puzzle, with a chance to win special prizes.