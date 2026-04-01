L.A. Times Recognized in SEJ Awards for Reporting on the Environment

The Los Angeles Times has earned two honors in the 24th annual Society of Environmental Journalists (SEJ) awards competition. The honors, which were announced March 31, recognize the most compelling, rigorous and courageous environmental journalism across all media formats.

Times staff writer Ian James earned second place for outstanding beat reporting in the large division category for his coverage on water in the West, including stories on dying fish , the region’s megadrought and the dwindling Colorado River , among others. The competition judges lauded his work, writing, “impressive reporting with demonstrated impact on the California Attorney General and environmental restoration.”

The Times also received third place for the Kevin Carmody award for outstanding investigative reporting in the large division category for in-depth coverage on soil contamination following the L.A. wildfires. The series of reports were written by Times staff writers Tony Briscoe, Noah Haggerty and Hayley Smith, with support from teams across the newsroom, including photography, data and graphics, video and more. The full team includes: Calvin B. Alagot, Phi Do, Lorena Iñiguez Elebee, Sean Greene, Melody Gutierrez, Sandhya Kambhampati, Kelvin Kuo, Albert Brave Tiger Lee, Corinne Purtill and Elijah Wolfson.

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The investigative reports were praised by judges as an “admirable and brave reporting endeavor” that “provide a well-thought out service for community members and policy makers about the risks of not doing widespread soil testing.”

The judges continued, “The package is thoughtfully put together, with explainers and videos offering readers an additional layer to understand their findings. It will add to the scant historical record of soil testing done after major urban conflagrations.”