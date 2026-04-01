Los Angeles Times Media Group Receives Two Webby Award Nominations

The Los Angeles Times Media Group has been recognized in the 30th annual Webby Awards, a celebration of internet excellence. The 404 by L.A. Times has been nominated for a Webby Award for a social video in the news and politics (short form) category and the LA Times Studios podcast “Rebuilding L.A.” has been nominated for public service and activism podcast (shows). The Webby nominations were announced Tuesday.

The 404 by L.A. Times was nominated for a video on how to support neighbors and loved ones who lost their homes in the devastating 2025 L.A. wildfires. Created by video journalist Tom Carroll and based on reporting by staff writer Deborah Netburn , the Jan. 10 video was released just days after the Eaton and Palisades fires destroyed thousands of structures. To provide guidance, Carroll interviewed his own friends who had lost their homes, offering the 404 audience a roadmap for how to show up for their community during a time of grief.

“ Rebuilding L.A. ,” a video podcast produced by LA Times Studios, explores the city’s recovery following the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires. Hosted by Spectrum News 1 anchor Kate Cagle, the weekly series examined the systems that failed Angelenos and explored innovative fire recovery efforts to make L.A. more resilient.

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The Webby People’s Voice Award is decided by the public. Voting is open now through April 16 at vote.webbyawards.com .