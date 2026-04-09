L.A. Times Debuts 101 Best Book Club Picks for Every Type of Reader

The Los Angeles Times today released 101 Best Book Club Picks for Every Type of Reader , a curated guide designed to inspire dialogue and spark conversation. From award-winning classics to new releases and lesser-known finds, the comprehensive list organizes essential group reads into ten categories for every kind of reader: The Literari (literary fiction), Politicos (politics/nonfiction), Memoir Lovers (memoir), Wannabe Detectives (mystery/crime), Make-Believers (fantasy/science fiction), Hopeless Romantics (romance), Armchair Travelers (travel), Outdoor Enthusiasts (nature/adventure), Long-Haulers (long reads) and Diehard Angelenos (L.A. stories). The package also features an online submission form, inviting readers to share their own favorite titles, which will be published online at a later date.

“Reading with others provides space to deepen community, ignite conversations and share moments of joy,” wrote Times Books editor Sophia Kercher in an introduction . “Los Angeles needs that more than ever right now as we continue to shoulder a heavy 2025 marked by fires and ICE raids.”

With that in mind, Kercher collaborated with former Times editor Carolyn Kellogg, a prior National Book Award judge, to helm a collaborative effort to curate the guide. They enlisted many Times staff writers and contributors, including Deborah Vankin, Jaclyn Cosgrove, Malia Mendez, Mark Athitakis, Edan Lepucki, Chris L. Terry, Erin La Rosa, Jim Ruland, Lorraine Berry, Maddie Connors, Mariella Rudi, Michael Schaub, Michelle Chihara, Molly Templeton and Zachary Bernstein.

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To identify books and compile the list, The Times surveyed more than 200 luminaries in the book and journalism worlds, including prize-winning authors, Man Booker Prize judges, Ivy League professors, literary agents and journalists, along with several zealous book clubs. The guide also includes an “Ultimate Book Club Pick,” which is the title that received the most votes across all surveys.

“The next time your book club wonders ‘what should we read next?’ turn to our massive guide,” said Brittany Levine Beckman, The Times’ entertainment and features editor. “It’s full of conversation-sparking recommendations.”

The guide serves as the centerpiece of the special section dedicated to the upcoming L.A. Times Festival of Books , the nation’s largest literary festival. Taking place April 18-19 at the University of Southern California, the annual community gathering will bring together more than 550 writers, experts and storytellers, and hundreds of exhibitors in celebration of the written word. The special section will be delivered to Times Sunday subscribers on April 12, and will serve as an official festival program guide, with free copies available onsite at the event.

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