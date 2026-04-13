L.A. Times Earns Top Honors in PPAGLA Contest
For the third consecutive year, Times staff photographer Robert Gauthier was named Photographer of the Year.
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The Los Angeles Times has won 16 awards in the Press Photographers Assn. of Greater Los Angeles (PPAGLA) annual awards competition, including Photographer of the Year and recognition across several categories. The awards were presented in a ceremony in downtown L.A. on April 11.
For the third consecutive year, Times staff photographer Robert Gauthier was named Photographer of the Year in recognition of his portfolio of work, in addition to seven individual honors. Among the awards, Gauthier received first place in the general news category for a photograph of a demonstrator using a skateboard to destroy a Waymo vehicle as demonstrators took to the streets in downtown L.A. to protest ICE immigration raids throughout the city. The competition judges lauded the photo noting, “first place is a dramatic image with great timing and courage exhibited by the photographer. Masterfully composed during a chaotic situation.”
Times staff photographers Gina Ferazzi and Genaro Molina also received multiple awards. Among the honors, Ferazzi earned first place in the picture story category for a photo essay of a transgender high school athlete caught in the middle of a debate. The judges noted that the series is an “exceptionally done story shot with skill and care.”
Below is a list of The Times’ honorees by category:
2025 Photographer of the Year
Robert Gauthier
Picture Story
First Place: Gina Ferazzi
Second Place: Robert Gauthier
Award of Excellence: Robert Gauthier
Photo Essay
First Place: Gina Ferazzi
Award of Excellence: Robert Gauthier
General News
First Place: Robert Gauthier
Second Place: Genaro Molina
Pictorial
Third Place: Genaro Molina
Feature
Award of Excellence: Robert Gauthier
Spot News
Award of Excellence: Genaro Molina
Sports Features
Award of Excellence: Gina Ferazzi
Award of Excellence: Robert Gauthier
Fire
Second Place: Robert Gauthier
Award of Excellence: Genaro Molina
Award of Excellence: Gina Ferazzi
To learn more about the PPAGLA, visit ppagla.org.