Los Angeles Times Announces Winners of 46th Annual Book Prizes

The Los Angeles Times tonight announced the winners of the 46th annual Book Prizes in a ceremony at USC’s Bovard Auditorium. The Times’ Book Prizes recognize outstanding literary achievements and celebrate the highest quality of writing from authors at all stages of their careers.

Winners were announced in 13 categories for works published last year. Additionally, Amy Tan was honored with the Robert Kirsch Award for lifetime achievement and We Need Diverse Books received the Innovator’s Award for its dedication to increasing diversity and inclusion in publishing. A complete list of this year’s Book Prizes winners follows.

2025 Book Prizes Winners



Achievement in Audiobook Production (presented by Audible): Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Peter Ganim, Jade Wheeler, Steve West, Jim Seybert (narrators) and Kelly Gildea (producer), “The Correspondent: A Novel,” Random House Audio

Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Peter Ganim, Jade Wheeler, Steve West, Jim Seybert (narrators) and Kelly Gildea (producer), “The Correspondent: A Novel,” Random House Audio Art Seidenbaum Award for First Fiction: Justin Haynes, “Ibis: A Novel,” Harry N. Abrams

Justin Haynes, “Ibis: A Novel,” Harry N. Abrams Biography: Ekow Eshun, “The Strangers: Five Extraordinary Black Men and the Worlds That Made Them,” Harper

Ekow Eshun, “The Strangers: Five Extraordinary Black Men and the Worlds That Made Them,” Harper Christopher Isherwood Prize for Autobiographical Prose: Adam Ross, “Playworld: A Novel,” Alfred A. Knopf

Adam Ross, “Playworld: A Novel,” Alfred A. Knopf Current Interest: Brian Goldstone, “There Is No Place for Us: Working and Homeless in America,” Crown

Brian Goldstone, “There Is No Place for Us: Working and Homeless in America,” Crown Fiction: Bryan Washington, “Palaver: A Novel,” Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Bryan Washington, “Palaver: A Novel,” Farrar, Straus and Giroux Graphic Novel/Comics: Jaime Hernandez, “Life Drawing: A Love and Rockets Collection,” Fantagraphics

Jaime Hernandez, “Life Drawing: A Love and Rockets Collection,” Fantagraphics History: Bench Ansfield, “Born in Flames: The Business of Arson and the Remaking of the American City,” W. W. Norton & Company

Bench Ansfield, “Born in Flames: The Business of Arson and the Remaking of the American City,” W. W. Norton & Company Mystery/Thriller: Megan Abbott, “El Dorado Drive,” G.P. Putnam’s Sons

Megan Abbott, “El Dorado Drive,” G.P. Putnam’s Sons Poetry: Allison Benis White, “A Magnificent Loneliness,” Four Way Books

Allison Benis White, “A Magnificent Loneliness,” Four Way Books Science Fiction, Fantasy & Speculative Fiction: Silvia Park, “Luminous: A Novel,” Simon & Schuster

Silvia Park, “Luminous: A Novel,” Simon & Schuster Science & Technology: Karen Hao, “Empire of AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman’s OpenAI,” Penguin Press

Karen Hao, “Empire of AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman’s OpenAI,” Penguin Press Young Adult Literature: Trung Le Nguyen, “Angelica and the Bear Prince,” Random House Graphic

For more information about the Book Prizes, including the complete list of 2025 finalists and past winners, and eligibility and judging information, go to latimes.com/BookPrizes .

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