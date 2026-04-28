L.A. Times Launches ‘Mr. Todd’s Wild Ride’ Theme Parks Newsletter

The Los Angeles Times has launched Mr. Todd’s Wild Ride , its first-ever newsletter about the world of theme parks. Written by Times features columnist Todd Martens, the free weekly newsletter will serve as a guide to Southern California’s themed wonderlands, featuring breaking news and insider tips, while exploring the history and hidden artistry behind the region’s most beloved attractions.

“Theme parks are integral to SoCal life,” wrote Martens in an introduction . “They’re institutions, as familiar as Dodger Stadium, Griffith Park or the Getty. Many of us grew up going to the parks and have archives of fading photos to prove it.”

The newsletter’s first installment takes readers inside Universal Studios’ Fan Fest Nights, which features interactive attractions inspired by “Scooby Doo” and Universal’s “Monsters,” as well as a new stunt show inspired by the anime series, “One Piece.” Martens examines how theme parks are taking inspiration from theater, bringing guests more one-on-one experiences with characters; and how after-hours events such as Disney’s Halloween Oogie Boogie Bash, Pride nights and Star Wars inspired evenings have become big business at theme parks. Today’s inaugural newsletter also includes notable happenings from around the theme park world, teasing big changes at Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge and news from Disneyland Paris.

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“Theme parks are more than an escape — they reflect and respond to culture,” wrote Martens. “Maybe these are simply the ramblings of a Disney adult and fan of all theme parks, but I won’t apologize for seeking joy, wonder and play. It’s what’s needed right now.”