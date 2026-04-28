L.A. Times Wins National Headliner Award for Investigation into L.A. County’s Historic Sex Abuse Settlement

Times staff writer Rebecca Ellis won the National Headliner Award for an investigation that found that some plaintiffs in a sex abuse settlement claimed they received cash to sue L.A. County.

The Los Angeles Times has won a National Headliner Award for an investigation by Times staff writer Rebecca Ellis that exposed misconduct in L.A. County’s historic $4 billion sex abuse settlement . Founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, the competition is one of the oldest and largest annual contests recognizing outstanding journalism. The 2026 National Headliner Awards were announced on April 28.

The Times won first place in the investigative reporting (newspapers in the top 20 media market) category. The investigation detailed how plaintiffs, in L.A. County’s settlement for sex abuse inside its juvenile halls and foster homes, claimed they received cash to sue the county. The report identified nine people who said they’d been paid by recruiters to sue the county over alleged sex abuse. The law firm representing the plaintiffs categorically denies any wrongdoing. Ellis’ reporting launched an ongoing probe into the historic settlement from county officials and spurred lawmakers to propose new county regulations on soliciting.

“This incredible investigation started out of beat reporting at the county courthouse and revealed layers of misconduct in a $4 billion sex-abuse settlement from Los Angeles County,” wrote the competition judges. “We admire the hours spent outside a social services office, trying to find and secure reliable sources, the tenacity, the curiosity and the results of this reporting. It’s a crime that actual abuse victims’ cases will have to wait for a judge’s review but recognize the swift results.”

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