Los Angeles Times Named Pulitzer Finalist in Opinion Writing and Breaking News Photography

The Times’ photography staff was recognized as a Pulitzer finalist for breaking news photography for wildfire coverage. Above, former staff photographer Wally Skalij captured a home in Malibu smoldering during the Palisades fire on Jan. 8, 2025.

The Los Angeles Times on Monday was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist in two categories. Times columnist Gustavo Arellano was recognized for the second consecutive year for opinion writing and The Times’ photography staff was honored for breaking news photography.

“2025 was an extraordinary year and I am immensely proud of the dedication and work by our newsroom,” said Times Executive Editor Terry Tang. “From our frontline coverage of the devastating L.A. fires to Arellano’s incisive commentary on the ICE raids, The Times produced vital journalism in dangerous times. Being named Pulitzer finalists is a well-deserved recognition.”

Arellano was recognized for opinion writing for his columns illuminating the fear and devastation of local immigrants during last summer’s ICE raids. The citation was honored for “passionate, vivid commentary on the cruelty endured by families and communities in the Los Angeles area targeted by federal mass deportation policy.” Rooted in his experience as the son of Mexican immigrants and his knowledge of history and politics, Arellano’s nominated work included commentary on why JD Vance calling Alex Padilla “José” was so offensive and a glimpse into the home of a Mexican American mother and daughter who disagree about President Trump, among others.

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The photography staff of The Times was named a finalist for breaking news photography for its coverage of the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. The Times’ Robert Gauthier, Allen J. Schaben, Wally Skalij, Jason Armond, Genaro Molina, Christina House and others faced extreme and hazardous conditions from the fire zones, providing crucial information during the fast-moving story. The team was recognized for “images capturing the deadliest urban wildfires in Los Angeles history, revealing the chaos, destruction and human toll as flames tore through communities.”

Additionally, Times op-ed contributor Ivan Ehlers was recognized as a finalist in the illustrated reporting and commentary category for a body of work that included two pieces published in the Los Angeles Times. The citation read, “For an impressive collection addressing contemporary issues, including economics, climate and immigration, that shows extraordinary range, deft artistry and powerful commentary from an emerging visual journalist.”