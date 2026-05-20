LA Times Studios and Sonoro to Launch ‘The De Los Podcast’

“ The De Los Podcast ,” a new series exploring Latino culture and identity from two storytelling powerhouses LA Times Studios , a Los Angeles Times Media Group (LATMG) company, and Sonoro was announced today. Hosted by De Los editorial director Fidel Martinez and award-winning music journalist and De Los editor Suzy Exposito, the weekly interview-style podcast will feature conversations with the movers and shakers redefining what it means to be Latino in the United States and around the world. The series trailer is available now, with weekly episodes launching on all podcast platforms June 3.

“We are excited to join forces with Sonoro to bring ‘The De Los Podcast’ to life,” said Anna Magzanyan, president of LA Times Studios. “Sonoro is an invaluable partner as we expand our podcast portfolio and create impactful content that resonates with the communities we serve. Together, we’ll deliver the meaningful cultural conversations that De Los readers have come to expect.”

The podcast will explore how Latinos are leaving their imprint on the world of entertainment and beyond, from the emergence of young Hollywood talent to the global dominance of Latin music. In the series premiere, Leslie Grace, Latin Grammy nominee and “In the Heights” breakout actress, joins to discuss her first album since 2013 and her latest foray into indie film. Future guests also include iconic names and Latino creatives on the ascent, such as actor Xolo Maridueña (“Blue Beetle,” “Cobra Kai”), Cuban American rapper Sen Dog of Cypress Hill, filmmaker Alex Rivera (“Sleep Dealer”) and author Vanessa Díaz (“P FKN R: How Bad Bunny Became the Global Voice of Puerto Rican Resistance”), with more to be announced.

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The show’s co-producing partner, Sonoro has brought nuanced storytelling focused on the Latino experience since 2020 with hits that include “Tales Unrolled” and “A Murder in Montecito,” among others. “At Sonoro, we proudly champion global Latino voices through world-class, award-winning content,” said Camila Victoriano, chief content officer of Sonoro. “It has been a joy to collaborate with a storied organization like the L.A. Times to launch ‘The De Los Podcast,’ which we believe will bring a much needed perspective on culture and entertainment at just the right time.”

The Times launched De Los in 2023 as a community-driven brand and platform that explores all things Latinidad, in Los Angeles and across the country. De Los offers reporting and commentary, graphic comics and topical social videos, a forum to celebrate or critique the news of the day, and a way to connect through a shared sense of culture and identity.

Podcast co-host Martinez helped create De Los after launching the Latinx Files in 2020, a weekly newsletter capturing the American Latinx experience, which boasts a dedicated audience of tens of thousands of readers. Exposito, who made history as the first Latina to write a cover story for Rolling Stone magazine in 2020, will bring her wealth of music and culture expertise to the podcast. Named one of the most influential Latina journalists in California by the CCNMA in 2023, her work has been featured in Elle, Vogue and Vanity Fair.

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“Since launching De Los, we’ve built a vibrant community and amplified Latino stories through journalism, social media, art and events, connecting with a digital-first audience in meaningful ways,” said Angel Jennings, The Times’ assistant managing editor for culture and talent. “We are thrilled to bring De Los into the audio space and continue to elevate Latino voices from across the diaspora.”