L.A. Times Wins National Journalism Award for Investigative Reporting on L.A. Firestorms

Times staff won the award for investigative reporting for in-depth coverage of the L.A. fires and their aftermath, including a minute-by-minute reconstruction of the chaotic escape from the Palisades.

The Los Angeles Times has won a national journalism award from the Center for Integrity in News Reporting for a series of investigations into the public-sector response to the January 2025 Los Angeles firestorms. The annual awards contest, which recognizes news reporting that exemplifies the Center’s advocacy standards of impartial, objective and fair reporting, were presented at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 19.

Times staff won the award for investigative reporting, a new category this year, for in-depth coverage of the L.A. fires and their aftermath. The reporting exposed systemic failures in firefighting, evacuations and cleanup — including the LAFD’s decision not to deploy more than a thousand firefighters and dozens of engines ahead of the Palisades blaze ; the nine-hour delay before evacuation orders reached western Altadena , where all 17 Eaton fire deaths occurred; a minute-by-minute reconstruction of the chaotic escape from the Palisades ; and The Times’ soil-testing initiative that found hazardous metals on properties FEMA had declined to retest .

“In a rapidly evolving crisis, the newsroom combined urgent service journalism with sustained investigative work, drawing on firsthand reporting, dispatch logs, public records, witness accounts, radio traffic and independent soil testing,” lauded the competition judges. “The resulting coverage was a comprehensive, balanced effort to establish the facts, document institutional performance and ensure that the experiences of affected residents were fully represented. Through rigorous documentation, broad sourcing, careful verification and clear explanations of complex public issues, these journalists demonstrated how fair, evidence-driven reporting serves the public interest.”

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Current and former Times staff who contributed to the coverage includes Tony Briscoe, Terry Castleman, Rebecca Ellis, Nathan Fenno, Sean Greene, Melody Gutierrez, Noah Haggerty, Ian James, Melody Petersen, Paul Pringle, Dakota Smith, Hayley Smith, Paige St. John and Alene Tchekmedyian.