LA Times Studios to Host 2nd Annual LA Executive Forum and Leadership Awards on June 8

LA Times Studios, part of the Los Angeles Times Media Group (LATMG), has announced the return of the LA Executive Forum and Leadership Awards . Taking place the evening of June 8 at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica, the event serves as a premier gathering for the region’s most influential executives and entrepreneurs. The program will feature insightful discussions, networking opportunities and a dinner awards ceremony honoring visionary leaders. Tickets are available for purchase now.

The evening starts at 5 p.m. with a welcome cocktail reception, followed by the forum portion of the event at 6:30 p.m. The speaker sessions will open with a fireside chat featuring lifetime achievement award recipient Robert Stone, CEO of City of Hope. This will be followed by a panel discussion, “Fault Lines: The Forces Fracturing and Reshaping American Business,” featuring insights from Dr. Ara J. Baghdasarian (CEO, Southern California Medical Center), Jordan Grotzinger (Co-Chair, Los Angeles Litigation Practice, Greenberg Traurig, LLP) and moderator Brian Hegarty (President, Los Angeles, Marsh McLennan Agency, LLC).

Dinner will begin at 7:15 p.m., followed by the leadership awards program at 8 p.m. The evening awards will recognize leaders from corporations and nonprofit organizations throughout Los Angeles County who have impacted change and demonstrated noteworthy accomplishments over the past year.

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Highlights from the event will be featured in an upcoming issue of the Business by LA Times Studios magazine. Available in print and online on July 19, the issue will include profiles of the executive nominees, a comprehensive recap of the event and a photo gallery. The print edition will be delivered directly to Los Angeles Times Sunday subscribers and will also be available for purchase via The Times online store .

The 2026 LA Executive Forum and Leadership Awards is supported by diamond sponsors Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Marsh McLennan Agency; platinum sponsors BMO, Daily Journal and Southern California Medical Center; gold sponsor AECOM; and silver sponsors AltaMed, Forvis Mazars and GHJ.