Business by LA Times Studios Heads to Cannes Lions 2026

Business by LA Times Studios, part of the Los Angeles Times Media Group (LATMG), is heading to the 73rd annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. From June 22-24, LA Times Studios executives will take the stage for a series of expert panel discussions, while an onsite studio will serve as the hub for interviews with the festival’s most influential leaders.

“Cannes Lions is the global stage for the advertising and creative industries, and we are thrilled to be back for the second consecutive year,” said Anna Magzanyan, president of LA Times Studios and NantGames. “It is a privilege to moderate panels alongside such visionary leaders. Together with our onsite studio, we look forward to shining a light on the executives shaping the future of the industry.”

A full schedule of LA Times Studios’ panel appearances is detailed below. The panels will also be broadcast over LA Times Studios Streaming , with full recaps later available on the Business by LA Times Studios hub.

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“All the Right Places: Creating Connected Brand Journeys”

When: Monday, June 22, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Location: FQ Beach at Hôtel Martinez Beachfront

This panel will explore how forward-thinking marketers are building brand experiences, designing customer journeys that feel clear, cohesive and intentionally connected.



Elizabeth Beringer, President, Real Chemistry Media

Dr. Rukmini Iyer, Corporate VP, Content, Commerce & Monetization, Microsoft

Xhemile Poley, VP and Global Head of Events, LG Ad Solutions

Carmen Vasile, Senior VP, Marketing, Creative Excellence and Corporate Brand, PepsiCo

Moderator: Anna Magzanyan, President, LA Times Studios and NantGames

“The Creative Nexus, Presented by Makers AI”

When: Wednesday, June 24, 4:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Location: Les Monks Café at 5 Sq. Mérimée

This session will explore how brands can turn creative excellence into a scalable growth infrastructure by embedding human judgement into automated AI workflows.



Jonah Goodhart, Co-Founder and CEO, Mobian

Jerry Daykin, Head of International Media, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs)

Moderator: Anna Magzanyan, President, LA Times Studios and NantGames

“Fireside Chat with Tru Niagen: Longevity as the Next Consumer Revolution”

When: Wednesday, June 24, 5:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Les Monks Café at 5 Sq. Mérimée

This conversation will explore how the longevity movement is reshaping consumer priorities, and how brands can build trust and relevance in this rapidly evolving market.



Mona Rosene, MS, RD, Global Director of Scientific and Medical Affairs, Niagen Bioscience

Moderator: Anna Magzanyan, President, LA Times Studios and NantGames

Each day, from the heart of Cannes Lions, Business by LA Times Studios will host executives and innovators for on-camera interviews, broadcast over LA Times Studios Streaming , available on the Los Angeles Times homepage and the LA Times Studios YouTube channel. The exclusive conversations will feature a variety of leaders, including Amanda Lobato (CMO, Opella Brazil), Laura O’Connell (Head of Agency Partnerships, Google), Mona Rosene, MS, RD (Global Director of Scientific and Medical Affairs, Niagen Bioscience), Roni Sebastian (Executive Creative Director, Monks), Matt Strauss (Chairman, NBCUniversal Media Group), Jenny Treiber-Ruckenbrod (CMO, MINI) and many more.