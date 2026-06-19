L.A. Times Earns Multiple Honors in National Design Competitions

The Los Angeles Times has earned multiple honors in the Society of Publication Designers contest and the Society for News Design’s Best of News Design Creative Competition. Both contests recognize excellence in visual storytelling and design, across print and digital platforms for work produced in 2025.

Presented on June 11, the 61st annual Society of Publication Designers (SPD) awards recognized The Times with eight honors across design, photography and video. Among the awards, The Times received a gold medal for cover design in the celebrity/entertainment/sports category for The Envelope’s Aug. 7, 2025, issue featuring Sterling K. Brown. Additionally, The Times earned two medal finalists slots and five merit recognitions.

See the full breakdown of The Times’ SPD honors below.



Design: Cover, Celebrity/Entertainment/Sports

Gold Medal : The Envelope - It’s a good time to be Sterling K. Brown (Faith Stafford, Kim Chapin; Photographer: Bexx Francois / For The Times)



: The Envelope - It’s a good time to be Sterling K. Brown (Faith Stafford, Kim Chapin; Photographer: Bexx Francois / For The Times) Design: Newspapers, Front Page/Section Cover

Medal finalist : Weekend/Food - “Dig into The Valley” (Brandon Ly, Faith Stafford, Amy King; Illustrator: Brandon Ly)



: Weekend/Food - “Dig into The Valley” (Brandon Ly, Faith Stafford, Amy King; Illustrator: Brandon Ly) Photography: Feature, Still-Life; Single Spread

Medal finalist : Image - The Closet Cleanout (Jess Aquino de Jesus; Photographer: Jennelle Fong / For The Times; Prop Stylist: Ruth Kim)



: Image - The Closet Cleanout (Jess Aquino de Jesus; Photographer: Jennelle Fong / For The Times; Prop Stylist: Ruth Kim) Design: Newspapers, Front Page/Section Cover

Merit winner : Weekend - San Francisco Rediscovered (Faith Stafford, Stephanie Jones; Illustrator: Alan Berry Rhys / For The Times)



: Weekend - San Francisco Rediscovered (Faith Stafford, Stephanie Jones; Illustrator: Alan Berry Rhys / For The Times) Design: Newspapers, Illustration Portfolio

Merit winner : 2025 Holiday Gift Guide (Nicole Vas, Jim Cooke, Amy King; Illustrator: Daniel Jurman / For The Times)



: 2025 Holiday Gift Guide (Nicole Vas, Jim Cooke, Amy King; Illustrator: Daniel Jurman / For The Times) Design: Feature, Celebrity/Entertainment/Sports; Single/Spread

Merit winner : The Envelope - Sterling’s Take (Faith Stafford, Lesley Busby, Kim Chapin; Photographer: Bexx Francois / For The Times)



: The Envelope - Sterling’s Take (Faith Stafford, Lesley Busby, Kim Chapin; Photographer: Bexx Francois / For The Times) Photography: Feature, Still-Life; Story

Merit winner : Image - Louis Vuitton x Murakami (Jess Aquino de Jesus, Micah Fluellen, Gloria Orbegozo; Photographer: Fran Tamse / For The Times; Prop Stylist: Sophie Peoples)



: Image - Louis Vuitton x Murakami (Jess Aquino de Jesus, Micah Fluellen, Gloria Orbegozo; Photographer: Fran Tamse / For The Times; Prop Stylist: Sophie Peoples) Video: Feature Video; News/Documentary

Merit winner : De Los - The second responders (Martina Ibañez-Baldor, Diana Ramirez; Shot and edited by Ben Camacho and Jay Roy)

Announced on April 21, the Society for News Design’s (SND) 47th annual Best of News Design Creative Competition recognized The Times with 24 honors: two silver medals, four bronze medals and 18 awards of excellence. Times staff won the silver medal for best newspaper section (print platform) for a package of wrapping paper designs by artists impacted by the L.A. fires . The competition judges wrote that the package was “a meaningful and innovative piece with beautiful cover art and a clear editorial intention that goes beyond illustration to truly tell a story.” The judges called it “an incredible gift for readers that brings creativity in a genuinely new way.”

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The Times also won the silver medal for the category, branding identity for series, section, vertical or product (multiplatform), for De Los’ The Best of Latino Los Angeles . The guide features 101 of the De Los team’s favorite Latino-owned businesses and organizations. The judges praised the package, noting that it is “genuine to the culture, genuine to the content and genuine to the storytelling, with strong and consistent visual identity, and thoughtfully chosen typography that enhances the communication.”

Below is a breakdown of all the SND honorees from The Times.



Newspaper: Section (print)

Silver : Wrapping paper: Artists impacted by the L.A. fires (Amy King, creative director; Jess Miller, Julia Wolinsky, Srimoyee Acharya, Austin Scott, Meagan Boyd, Lili Todd, Keiji Ishida, illustrators)



: Wrapping paper: Artists impacted by the L.A. fires (Amy King, creative director; Jess Miller, Julia Wolinsky, Srimoyee Acharya, Austin Scott, Meagan Boyd, Lili Todd, Keiji Ishida, illustrators) News Product: Branding Identity for Series, Section, Vertical or Product (multiplatform)

Silver : De Los 101 (Diana Ramirez, art director; Elana Szczepanski, art director; Martina Ibáñez-Baldor, design director)



: De Los 101 (Diana Ramirez, art director; Elana Szczepanski, art director; Martina Ibáñez-Baldor, design director) Story Page Design: Local & Regional Platform (print)

Bronze : After the fires



: After the fires Magazine: Story Page (print)

Bronze : Sterling’s Take (Faith Stafford, senior deputy design director)



: Sterling’s Take (Faith Stafford, senior deputy design director) Magazine: Story Page (print)

Bronze : Hannah Einbinder



: Hannah Einbinder Portfolios: Staff: Single Topic Story Page Design Portfolio (print)

Bronze : L.A. Times Weekend staff



: L.A. Times Weekend staff Story Page Design: Local & Regional (digital)

Award of Excellence : What we lost in the fires (Phi Do, data and graphics journalist; Koko Nakajima, data and graphics journalist; Hamlet Nalbandyan, senior art director; Daniel Savage, illustrator and animator, Lorik Khodaverdian, illustrator; Allison Hong, senior deputy design director; Amy King, creative director)



: (Phi Do, data and graphics journalist; Koko Nakajima, data and graphics journalist; Hamlet Nalbandyan, senior art director; Daniel Savage, illustrator and animator, Lorik Khodaverdian, illustrator; Allison Hong, senior deputy design director; Amy King, creative director) Story Page Design: Sports (print)

Award of Excellence : A true blue dynasty (Allison Hong, senior deputy design director; César Canseco, illustrator; Amy King, creative director)



: A true blue dynasty (Allison Hong, senior deputy design director; César Canseco, illustrator; Amy King, creative director) Story Page Design: Lifestyle (print)

Award of Excellence : Head spas (Kay Scanlon, art director; Adrià Voltà, illustrator; Faith Stafford, senior deputy design director; Amy King, creative director)



: Head spas (Kay Scanlon, art director; Adrià Voltà, illustrator; Faith Stafford, senior deputy design director; Amy King, creative director) Story Page Design: Lifestyle (print)

Award of Excellence : Fires: How to help, How to stay safe, How we’ll heal (Faith Stafford, senior deputy design director; Sam Alden, illustrator)



: Fires: How to help, How to stay safe, How we’ll heal (Faith Stafford, senior deputy design director; Sam Alden, illustrator) Story Page Design: Lifestyle (print)

Award of Excellence : Dig into the Valley (Brandon Ly, senior art director and illustrator)



: Dig into the Valley (Brandon Ly, senior art director and illustrator) Line of Coverage: Local & Regional (print)

Award of Excellence : Los Angeles wildfires (Hamlet Nalbandyan, senior art director; Alejandro Vazquez, art director; Nicole Vas, senior art director; Allison Hong, Faith Stafford, senior deputy design directors)



: Los Angeles wildfires (Hamlet Nalbandyan, senior art director; Alejandro Vazquez, art director; Nicole Vas, senior art director; Allison Hong, Faith Stafford, senior deputy design directors) Illustration: In-House Illustration

Award of Excellence : Dig into the Valley (Brandon Ly, senior art director and illustrator)



: Dig into the Valley (Brandon Ly, senior art director and illustrator) Illustration: Lifestyle Commissioned Illustration

Award of Excellence : Wrapping paper: Artists impacted by the L.A. fires (Jess Miller, illustrator; Amy King, creative director)



: Wrapping paper: Artists impacted by the L.A. fires (Jess Miller, illustrator; Amy King, creative director) Use of Multimedia and Design Elements: Use of Typography (print)

Award of Excellence : Image: Devotion issue (Jessica Aquino de Jesus, Design Director, Image)



: Image: Devotion issue (Jessica Aquino de Jesus, Design Director, Image) Newspaper: Front Page (print)

Award of Excellence : ‘Like a thousand fires’ (Hamlet Nalbandyan, senior art director; Allison Hong, senior deputy design director; Amy King, creative director)



: ‘Like a thousand fires’ (Hamlet Nalbandyan, senior art director; Allison Hong, senior deputy design director; Amy King, creative director) Newspaper: Special Section (print)

Award of Excellence : Best books of the last 30 years (An Amlotte, senior art director; Patrick Hruby, art director and illustrator; Blake Cale, Aurélia Durand, Iris Lei, illustrators; Jim Cooke, senior deputy design director; Faith Stafford, senior deputy design director; Amy King, creative director)



: Best books of the last 30 years (An Amlotte, senior art director; Patrick Hruby, art director and illustrator; Blake Cale, Aurélia Durand, Iris Lei, illustrators; Jim Cooke, senior deputy design director; Faith Stafford, senior deputy design director; Amy King, creative director) Newspaper: Special Section (print)

Award of Excellence : History of Homelessness (Elizabeth Burr, art director; Hamlet Nalbandyan, senior art director; Allison Hong and Jim Cooke, senior deputy design directors)



: History of Homelessness (Elizabeth Burr, art director; Hamlet Nalbandyan, senior art director; Allison Hong and Jim Cooke, senior deputy design directors) Magazine: Special Edition (print)

Award of Excellence : 101 California restaurants zine (Brandon Ly, senior art director; Philip Lindeman, illustrator; Faith Stafford, senior deputy design director; Amy King, creative director)



: 101 California restaurants zine (Brandon Ly, senior art director; Philip Lindeman, illustrator; Faith Stafford, senior deputy design director; Amy King, creative director) Portfolios: Individual: Single Topic Story Page Design Portfolio (multiplatform)

Award of Excellence : An Amlotte, senior art director



: An Amlotte, senior art director Portfolios: Individual: Single Topic Story Page Design Portfolio (print)

Award of Excellence : Brandon Ly, senior art director



: Brandon Ly, senior art director Portfolios: Individual: Art Direction Portfolio (digital)

Award of Excellence : Jim Cooke, senior deputy design director



: Jim Cooke, senior deputy design director Portfolios: Staff: Single Topic Story Page Design Portfolio (print)

Award of Excellence : L.A. Times Entertainment staff



: L.A. Times Entertainment staff Portfolios: Staff: Art Direction Portfolio (print)

Award of Excellence : L.A. Times Features staff