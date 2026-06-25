L.A. Times Receives Two National Press Club Awards

The Times won the Breaking News Award in the print/online category for its reporting on the January 2025 L.A. firestorms.

The Los Angeles Times has won top honors in the National Press Club’s annual journalism awards contest, receiving the Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism and the Breaking News Award for print/online. In an announcement , the National Press Club noted that the winning entries “brought clarity and humanity to some of the most covered events of the year, gave meaningfulness and urgency to topics in danger of being overlooked, and demonstrated journalism’s continued necessity and relevance in modern America.” The awards will be presented in person at a ceremony in August.

The Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism was awarded to Times theater critic Charles McNulty for his commentaries on L.A.’s latest theatrical developments and his authoritative takes on the shared experience of coming together as an audience. His submission included a reflection on the Los Angeles wildfires through the poetry of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” ; a tribute to South African anti-Apartheid trailblazer Athol Fugard ; and an essay on the complexities of Audra McDonald’s performance in “Gypsy,” among others.

The Times won the Breaking News Award in the print/online category for its reporting on the January 2025 L.A. firestorms. The entry included a breadth of coverage during the first 24 hours of the disaster. In those critical early moments as the fires began to rage, Times staff wrote about how the Pacific Palisades fire exploded to nearly 3,000 acres as thousands of residents fled and the chaotic escape from the Pacific Palisades . The coverage also included a report on how Altadena residents battled to save their own homes from flames ; an overview of the Palisades fire’s massive scale ; and an investigation into why hydrants ran dry as firefighters battled the deadly fires .

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