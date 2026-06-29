L.A. Times Media Group Earns Top Honors at Southern California Journalism Awards

Times staff won first place in the multimedia package category for an in-depth reconstruction of the chaotic escape from the Palisades.

The Los Angeles Times Media Group (LATMG) earned top honors at the Los Angeles Press Club’s 68th annual Southern California Journalism Awards, securing 45 awards for editorial excellence in 2025. The awards were announced at a gala in downtown Los Angeles on June 28. In all, LATMG took home 16 first-place awards, 17 second-place honors and 12 third-place awards across multiple categories.

Among the honors, The Times swept the investigative category for newspapers, receiving first, second and third-place honors. The Times, in collaboration with Capital & Main, won first place for the two-part series by independent journalist Robert J. Lopez on California’s child farmworkers. Second place was awarded to Tony Briscoe, Noah Haggerty and Hayley Smith for their investigation into the toxic soil lurking in L.A.’s burn zones. Third place went to Times staff for investigations into how the government failed the public during L.A.’s historical firestorms.

Times staff also won first place in the multimedia package category across all media platforms for Escape from the Palisades: Split-second decisionmaking, confusing responses . The story detailed the first critical hours of the Palisades fire, when thousands of residents had to decide whether and how to flee the inferno. The judges lauded the piece, writing, “A real multimedia package with words, recordings, photos and video all working together to create an immersive and chilling experience.”

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LA Times Studios podcasts “Rebuilding L.A.” and “Pandora’s Box” were also recognized at the awards gala. Hosted by Times staff writer Christopher Goffard, “Pandora’s Box: The Fall of L.A.’s Sheriff” won first place for a limited series podcast. “This is well produced and keeps the listener on their toes,” wrote the judges. “The storytelling and pacing is on par with an on-screen thriller. Incredibly, it’s real life. Bravo!” Additionally, the episode of “Rebuilding L.A.” about why the Palisades reservoir was empty during the time of the fires, received a second-place honor in the public service news or feature category.