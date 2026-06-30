L.A. Times Scores 76 Honors in California Journalism Awards

L.A. Times staff photographer Genaro Molina won first place in the artistic photo category for this photo of Los Angeles Trade Tech College power line students participating in a pole climbing exercise during a certification class.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The Los Angeles Times has earned 76 awards in the California News Publishers Association’s (CNPA) California Journalism Awards competition, including second place for general excellence in the large dailies division. The awards, which recognize outstanding work from media outlets across the state, were announced on June 29.

In all, The Times received 30 first-place awards across a wide range of categories, including breaking news, best podcast, immigration reporting, best newsletter, feature story, music reporting and public service journalism, among others.

The Times claimed top honors in the in-depth reporting category, winning first, second and third place. The top honor went to current Times staff and former staff writers Mitchell Landsberg and Gail Marshall for their detailed package on how L.A. became the epicenter of America’s homeless crisis . Second place was awarded to Paige St. John, Laurence Darmiento, Summer Lin and Sandhya Kambhampati for their reporting on the insurance crisis that came to a head following the L.A. firestorm. Third place went to Noah Haggerty, Tony Briscoe, Hayley Smith and Kambhampati for their investigation uncovering toxic soil in L.A.’s burn zones .

Advertisement

The Times also swept the top prizes in the writing category for a range of compelling stories. Times special correspondent Steve Fisher won first place for his story on a cartel-run mine in Mexico ; staff writer Matthew Ormseth took second place for his inside look at an alleged Mexican Mafia plot to smuggle heroin with an L.A. jail deputy ; and staff writer Brittny Mejia won third place for her writing on the hard life working in California’s fields .