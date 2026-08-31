Business by LA Times Studios Announces OC Executive Forum and Leadership Awards

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Business by LA Times Studios, part of the Los Angeles Times Media Group (LATMG), will host its annual OC Executive Forum and Leadership Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the Marriott Irvine Spectrum. The event will bring together Orange County’s business community for a thought-provoking discussion, networking opportunities and an awards ceremony honoring visionary leaders. Tickets are now available for purchase .

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. with a networking reception, followed by lunch and a panel discussion at 12 p.m. The panel, “The Leadership Imperative: A New Playbook for Leading Through Change,” will feature David Coffaro (President and CEO, Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce), Colin Fraser (Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, LLP) and Eric Gallagher (Partner and CPA, Withum).

The leadership awards program will begin at 1 p.m., recognizing leaders from corporations and nonprofit organizations throughout Orange County who have impacted change and demonstrated noteworthy accomplishments over the past year.

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Highlights from the event will be featured in an upcoming issue of the Business by LA Times Studios magazine. Available in print and online on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, the issue will include profiles of the award nominees, a comprehensive recap of the event and a photo gallery. The print edition will be delivered directly to Los Angeles Times Sunday subscribers and will also be available for purchase via The Times online store .

The 2026 OC Executive Forum and Leadership Awards is supported by diamond sponsors Greater Irvine Chamber, Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Withum; gold sponsors ConsumerDirect and Orange County Community Foundation; and silver sponsor GHJ.