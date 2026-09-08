L.A. Times HS Insider Receives Friends of Scholastic Journalism Award

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The Los Angeles Times High School Insider program has been awarded the Friends of Scholastic Journalism Award by the national Journalism Education Assn. (JEA). The award honors media professionals and groups making significant contributions to scholastic journalism.

“I am thrilled to see HS Insider receive this national recognition from the JEA,” said Monika Khare, VP of Public Affairs and Community Impact. “Connecting young journalists with mentorship and a platform for their voices is vital work, and the Los Angeles Times is proud to help inspire and support the next generation of journalists.”

Founded in 2014, HS Insider fosters a community of young journalists by providing a user-generated publishing platform, workshops, paid summer internships and direct mentorship from Times reporters and editors. Additionally, HS Insider partners with Cal State Northridge and the Southern California JEA to organize an annual J-Day, the region’s longest-running high school journalism workshop.

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“During my involvement with High School Insider, I’ve received endless support and mentorship,” said HS Insider alum Andriana Chavira in an announcement . “Through their student advisory board, I’ve become a better student journalist as I’ve been encouraged by the High School Insider community to ask questions, build community with student journalists across the globe and seasoned Los Angeles Times journalists, and, most importantly, learn more about journalism.”