L.A. Times Returns to TIFF with In-Depth Coverage and Onsite Studio

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The Los Angeles Times will be on the scene at the 51st annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), delivering complete festival coverage of major premieres and star-studded appearances, and providing an insider’s look at one of the film industry’s premiere festivals.

For the fifth consecutive year, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), TIFF’s official bank partner, will present Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House, their venue for film and industry parties located at Petros82 restaurant in the heart of Toronto’s Entertainment District. From Sept. 11 to 14, The Times will welcome filmmakers and actors to the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House for photo portraits, video interviews and more.

The Times will also offer a special TIFF Daily edition of The Envelope newsletter , Sept. 11-14, highlighting the buzziest premieres, potential awards contenders to watch and exclusive photo and video coverage from Los Angeles Times Studio presented by RBC.

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