LA Times Studios to Debut ‘House of Troy’ Podcast Exploring the Rise and Fall of the USC Football Dynasty

LA Times Studios, a Los Angeles Times Media Group (LATMG) company, today announced “ House of Troy ,” a new podcast based on reporting from Los Angeles Times award-winning sports writer Ryan Kartje, chronicling the rise, unraveling and resurgence of the USC football dynasty. Launching 25 years after legendary head coach Pete Carroll first took over the Trojans, the narrative series will take listeners behind the scenes of one of the nation’s premier college football programs with never-before-heard stories about its dramatic collapse and the rebuilding of Trojan athletics. The trailer is available now, with weekly episodes coming soon.

“During the past decade, Kartje has displayed remarkable reporting skills and built a reputation for delivering elite collegiate athletics coverage,” said Iliana Limón Romero, Times assistant managing editor for Sports. “He’s been covering USC for The Times since 2019, breaking major stories including the 2023 misconduct allegations against athletic director Mike Bohn , and continues to lead coverage on the Trojans today. We’re incredibly excited to bring his wealth of knowledge and exceptional storytelling into the audio space.”

“House of Troy” will expand on Kartje’s reporting, tracing the peak of the Pete Carroll era, the missteps that derailed a potential USC dynasty and the push to rebuild. The series features interviews with key figures including Pete Carroll, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Ed Orgeron and Lane Kiffin, who remain some of college football’s most recognized voices, as well as other USC insiders and power brokers. The series will revisit some of the USC athletic program’s most pivotal moments, from the Reggie Bush saga to the Varsity Blues scandal to the current leadership, providing new insight into the history of one of the most dominant runs in college football. The show will take listeners inside USC’s current athletic administration just as the program enters a make-or-break season under current head coach Lincoln Riley.

Advertisement

LA Times Studios’ current portfolio of audio and video podcasts includes: “The De Los Podcast,” “Boiling Point,” “Making Los Angeles,” “Live & Well,” “Crimes of The Times” and “Rebuilding L.A.”