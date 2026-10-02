Los Angeles Times and LAist to Co-Host Gubernatorial Candidate Forum with Steve Hilton

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The Los Angeles Times and LAist will co-host a candidate forum with Steve Hilton, the Republican candidate for California governor, on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 4:30 p.m., the two news organizations have announced.

The forum will be held at LA Times Studios in El Segundo, from 4:30 to 5:20 p.m. The event comes as California voters begin receiving mail ballots for the Nov. 3 election. The public is invited to watch the live stream or listen to the radio broadcast. The studio event will not have a live audience.

The forum is an opportunity for the community to hear directly from the candidate. An invitation was extended to Democratic candidate Xavier Becerra. He has not responded, but the invitation stands.

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Times political reporter Seema Mehta, Times columnist Mark Z. Barabak and LAist housing reporter David Wagner will ask questions during the forum. Members of the public were invited to submit questions in advance, which will be part of the conversation.

The forum will be available through video livestreams on latimes.com via LA Times Studios Stream and broadcast by LAist 89.3 FM , at 7 p.m. Other public radio stations in California may also broadcast the forum as part of their programming.

Event details:

L.A. Times and LAist Present: Governor Candidate Forum with Steve Hilton

When: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026 | 4:30 to 5:20 p.m.

How to watch/listen: Stream live online at latimes.com and laist.com . The discussion will be broadcast over LAist 89.3 FM at 7 p.m.