Business by LA Times Studios to Host Tech Day, Oct. 12

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Business by LA Times Studios, part of the Los Angeles Times Media Group (LATMG), will host Tech Day featuring conversations about AI, aerospace and defense on Monday, Oct. 12. Presented in partnership with Cambium during L.A. Tech Week, the summit will convene leading executives and innovators at the Los Angeles Times building in El Segundo.

The event will include lunch and networking opportunities, panel discussions and an executive keynote covering AI, SoCal’s aero-defense boom, and breakthroughs in defense systems and intelligence. Full schedule below.

Tech Day Schedule:

The luncheon and networking hour will begin at 12:00 p.m. The afternoon panel sessions will kick off at 1:15 p.m.

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1:15 p.m. – The New Industrial Revolution How AI Is Changing What America Can Build

This discussion will explore how AI is moving from the digital world into the physical one and what it means to manufacture and build at a new scale.



Jordan Black, CEO and Co-Founder, Senra Systems

Timothy Gardner, Chief Informatics Officer, Cambium

Dr. Ariyan Kabir, Co-Founder and CEO, GrayMatter Robotics

Karan Talati, CEO and Co-Founder, First Resonance



2:15 p.m. – The SoCal Aero-Defense Boom

This conversation will explore what is driving the region’s continued growth, from defense innovation and emerging technologies to government investment and the convergence of commercial and military capabilities.



Jennifer Krolikowski, Chief Operating Officer, GetChkd and Vice President of Finance, AFCEA

Todd E. Wiest, Corporate Lead Executive – Los Angeles, Kratos Defense and LA Chapter President, AFCEA

Moderator: Chris Pimentel, Mayor, City of El Segundo



3:00 p.m. – From Prototype to Production: The Hard Part of Hard Tech

This keynote will cover what it takes to move from prototype to production, where the biggest barriers emerge and why speed is becoming an increasingly critical competitive advantage.



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Edward Mehr, CEO and Co-Founder, Machina

Moderator: Stephan Herrera, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Government Affairs, Cambium

Tech Day is presented by Cambium and supported by the city of El Segundo. Registration is required. For additional details, visit latimes.com/b2b/events .