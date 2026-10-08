LA Times Studios Debuts ‘California Politics’ Video Podcast Ahead of General Election

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LA Times Studios, a Los Angeles Times Media Group (LATMG) company, today launched “ California Politics ,” a new video podcast examining the latest news, trends and policies shaping the Golden State. Each week during the legislative session, veteran journalist Beth Ruyak will go beyond the daily headlines and sit down with lawmakers, academics and journalists from the Los Angeles Times Sacramento bureau and across the state, to break down Capitol decisions and their impact on Californians. The series will unpack complex policy shifts through reporting and analysis, spotlighting critical races, high-stakes measures and key power struggles across the state. The first episode is available now on all podcast platforms.

In the series premiere, Ruyak is joined by Times veteran political columnist George Skelton, who has covered government and politics for 60 years— including nine California governors—for a discussion on leadership, political success and the future of the state’s highest office. Times California politics editor Phil Willon also joins the episode to weigh in on why local and state politics coverage is more critical now than ever before.

Ruyak brings nearly four decades of experience to the podcast as an Emmy Award-winning journalist, with deep knowledge on state politics. A leading voice for Northern California, Ruyak previously hosted Capital Public Radio’s flagship morning show “Insight,” where she forged deep connections with public officials and community members throughout the Sacramento region.

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Joining Ruyak on upcoming episodes are Times journalists alongside leading experts and emerging names across technology, environment and education. Future guests include: Jeanne Kuang of CalMatters; renowned climate scientist Daniel Swain; redistricting expert Paul Mitchell and more.

Ahead of November’s general election, The Times newsroom has published a comprehensive voter guide on the key races and measures lining the state ballot. Readers can also sign up for the California Politics newsletter and follow latimes.com/politics for the latest news coverage and commentary.

Watch and listen to the first episode of “ California Politics ” now across all podcast platforms. Follow LA Times Studios on Instagram and YouTube for more updates.