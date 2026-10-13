L.A. Times’ Anh Do Honored with 2026 Henry Fuhrmann Mentorship Award

Los Angeles Times deputy editor for Culture and Talent Anh Do has won the 2026 Henry Fuhrmann Mentorship Award for her work managing The Times’ internship, fellowship, recruitment and training programs. Presented by the Asian American Journalists Assn. L.A. chapter (AAJA-LA) and ACES: The Society for Editing, the annual award recognizes leaders who actively mentor journalists, shape careers and foster inclusive newsrooms. The honor was announced Oct. 7.

“Anh is always willing to lend a helping hand to guide the next generation, whether through our formal internship and fellowship programs or taking time to sit down with a reporter over a cup of tea,” said Angel Jennings, assistant managing editor for Culture and Talent. “Her mentorship extends far beyond giving career advice. Anh is a true newsroom friend.”

For emerging journalists entering the field, Do does everything from polishing cover letters and line-editing resumes to coaching reporters through tough assignments. She provides a steadying presence for those navigating an often turbulent industry. Her impact also extends into the broader journalism community. As a longtime leader in AAJA-LA, she helps organize cornerstone chapter events, including the Randy Hagihara Coaching Day and the annual Trivia Bowl.

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Do previously served as a community engagement editor and Metro reporter covering Asian American issues and general news for The Times. She was part of The Times team that won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attacks and was named a finalist in 2024 for coverage of the Monterey Park shootings. Do’s journalism career includes reporting for the Seattle Times, the Orange County Register and Nguoi Viet Daily News. A graduate of the University of Southern California with degrees in journalism and English, she has received numerous awards, including from Columbia University, Yale’s Poynter Fellowship in Journalism and more.