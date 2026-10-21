LA Times Studios Premieres ‘Dr. Zelana On Being Human,’ a New Video Podcast Exploring Why We Get Stuck and How We Change

LA Times Studios, a Los Angeles Times Media Group (LATMG) company, today launched “Dr. Zelana On Being Human,” a weekly video podcast hosted by behavioral scientist and bestselling author Dr. Zelana Montminy . Through candid conversations with leading experts and familiar voices, the series blends personal stories, psychology and practical tools, to explore a question that touches nearly every part of daily life: We know what is good for us, yet we still do the opposite — how do we close that gap? The premiere episode, featuring Amanda Kloots, is available now across all major podcast platforms.

“We are thrilled to expand the LA Times Studios podcast network with a show that speaks directly to some of the defining questions of this cultural moment,” said Anna Magzanyan, President of LA Times Studios and NantGames. “This is one of the most important conversations we can be having right now. Whether it’s storytelling, technology or entertainment, the question of what keeps us human is the one that will define this era. This series brings a rare combination of scientific rigor and genuine warmth to that question, and that’s exactly the kind of insight this moment calls for.”

Each episode explores how these questions play out in everyday life: saying yes when overwhelmed, reaching for distraction when seeking connection, or waiting for life to calm down before making room for what matters. Listeners will gain insights and tools to help turn “I know I should” into “here’s how I can.”

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“Most of us don’t need another list of things we should be doing. We need to understand why it’s so hard to do them, especially when we’re tired, overwhelmed or afraid,” said Montminy. “I wanted to create a space where we could get past the polished version of someone’s life and talk honestly about what they’re navigating, what keeps them stuck and what helps them find their way back to themselves and one another.”

In the series premiere, television personality and bestselling author Amanda Kloots opens up about grief, happiness and loving after loss. In conversation with Montminy, she discusses finding joy while continuing to grieve, the realities of solo parenting and reconnecting with herself as a woman beyond her roles as a mother and widow.

Upcoming guests include Academy Award winner Halle Berry, entrepreneur Emma Grede, television host Jeannie Mai, lawyer and bestselling author Jefferson Fisher, relationship coach and bestselling author Jillian Turecki, model and entrepreneur Iskra Lawrence, relationship coach Sabrina Zohar and psychiatrist Dr. Sasha Hamdani. The series will also feature conversations with Rabbi David Wolpe, Columbia University professor and “The Awakened Brain” author Dr. Lisa Miller, USC Dean of Religious Studies Varun Soni, mindfulness teacher Diana Winston, bestselling author Brad Stulberg, and husband-and-wife duo addiction specialist Dr. Adi Jaffe and Sophie Jaffe, among others.

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In addition to its weekly interviews, “Dr. Zelana On Being Human” will debut “The New Revival,” an original miniseries exploring why so many young adults are turning toward faith, spirituality and ancient traditions in search of identity, belonging and meaning.

Hosted by Montminy and reported by independent journalist and podcast producer Megan Botel, the miniseries combines original reporting, personal stories and expert analysis to examine what draws young people to spiritual life and what that search reveals about coming of age amid loneliness, uncertainty and technological change.

Montminy is a behavioral scientist and bestselling author of “21 Days to Resilience” and “Finding Focus: Own Your Attention in an Age of Distraction.” Blending science with an understanding of modern life, she helps people cultivate resilience, reclaim attention and build deeper connections. She speaks to parents, educators and leaders worldwide, and regularly lectures to students at UCLA. A mother of three, she brings scientific insight and personal candor to the everyday challenges of living well in an increasingly distracted world.

Montminy has appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” NBC’s “TODAY,” “The Doctors” and BBC Radio. Her work has been featured in Vogue, Harvard Business Review, Oprah Daily, the Guardian and Forbes. Her podcast appearances include “Lipstick on the Rim” with Molly Sims and Emese Gormley, “BDA Baby” with Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, “Be Well by Kelly” with Kelly LeVeque, “HEAL with Kelly” with Kelly Noonan Gores, “Totally Booked with Zibby” with Zibby Owens and “Deeply Well” with Devi Brown.

LA Times Studios, an Emmy Award-winning producer of original programming and branded content, expands its audio slate with the launch of “Dr. Zelana On Being Human.” As its 14th series, it joins a diverse lineup of podcasts, including “House of Troy,” “The De Los Podcast,” “The Envelope,” “Business Innovators UnPlugged,” “Boiling Point,” “Call Sign Condor,” “Making Los Angeles,” “Live & Well,” “Crimes of The Times” and “Rebuilding L.A.”

Watch and listen to the first episode now across all podcast platforms. Follow LA Times Studios on Instagram and YouTube for more updates.