LA Times Studios to Host 6th Annual Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards on Nov. 5

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LA Times Studios, a Los Angeles Times Media Group (LATMG) company, will host its 6th annual Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards, presented by Yurman & Yurman, on Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica. Celebrating Southern California’s female leaders who are driving power, influence and innovation, the event will include an afternoon forum and evening awards program. Tickets are available now .

“Over the past six years, the Inspirational Women Forum has become an essential gathering for the leaders shaping Southern California,” said Anna Magzanyan, president of LA Times Studios and NantGames. “We are honored to bring together these incredible women, not only to celebrate their achievements today, but to inspire and elevate the next generation of leaders.”

A full schedule of the day is detailed below.

Afternoon forum:

The luncheon and networking hour will begin at 12:30 p.m. The afternoon forum panel sessions kick off at 1:30 p.m.

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1:30 p.m. – Playing to Win: The New Business of Women’s Sports

This discussion will bring together sports and business leaders to explore the momentum behind women’s sports, its evolving value and how brands and investors are shaping its future.



Alisha Childress, Head of Competition, Major League Volleyball

Stacy Johns, President, Los Angeles Sparks

Amy Taylor, CEO, Angel City Football Club

Moderator: Angelica Coronado, Host and Contributor, LA Times Studios “Headlines”



2:20 p.m. – I Choose Me: Reinvention, Resilience and the Power of Starting Again with Jennie Garth

In this fireside conversation, Garth will reflect on a career defined by reinvention, from her breakout fame on “Beverly Hills, 90210” to building new creative and business ventures. Drawing on her book, “I Choose Me,” she will share candid insights on navigating expectations, finding the courage to pivot and redefining success on her own terms.



Jennie Garth, Actress, New York Times Bestselling Author, Podcast Host and Designer

Anna Magzanyan, President, LA Times Studios and NantGames



2:55 p.m. – Creating the Precedent

In this panel, female trailblazers across male-dominated industries will share the pivotal risks and defining choices that shaped their careers, offering insights on how they are forging new models of leadership for the next generation.



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Lara Shortz, Los Angeles Office Managing Partner and and Employment Advice, Counsel and Executive Disputes Chair, Michelman & Robinson, LLP

Gohar Abelian, Founder and Attorney, Abelian Law Firm

Moderator: Angel Jennings, Assistant Managing Editor for Culture and Talent, Los Angeles Times



3:50 p.m. – The Choices Behind Success: Ambition, Family and Legacy with Maro Burunsuzyan

This discussion offers a candid look at what it takes to build a company and lead at the highest levels while raising a family. Burunsuzyan will explore the choices, compromises and competing priorities that accompany ambitious careers, and highlight how women are redefining success on their own terms.



Maro Burunsuzyan, Founder and Trial Attorney, Law Offices of Maro Burunsuzyan, APC

Moderator: Anna Magzanyan, President, LA Times Studios and NantGames



4:15 p.m. – Looking Good, Feeling Good: Building the Business Behind the Brand

In this conversation, panelists will share insights on building and scaling successful lifestyle brands. From developing a brand identity and connecting with consumers to executing impactful campaigns and navigating expansion, these entrepreneurs will discuss the strategies behind turning a creative vision into a lasting enterprise.



Chriselle Lim, Founder and Creative Director, PHLUR

Jennifer Meyer, CEO, Jennifer Meyer Jewelry

Sarah Gibson Tuttle, Founder and CEO, Olive & June

Clare Vivier, Founder, CEO and Creative Director, Clare V.

Moderator: Melissa Magsaysay, Writer and Host of LA Times Studios podcast “Live & Well”



Evening program:

Registration for the dinner session, cocktails and networking will begin at 5 p.m. Dinner and the leadership awards program starts at 6:30 p.m.

The evening awards dinner will recognize standout leaders from corporations and nonprofit organizations across numerous categories for their exceptional impact and achievements over the past 24 months.

LA Times Studios is offering separate tickets for the afternoon forum and the evening awards program, with group and table ticket options available. Highlights from the event will be later broadcast over LA Times Studios Streaming and featured in an upcoming issue of Business by LA Times Studios magazine. Available in print and online on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2026, the issue will include profiles of the Inspirational Women nominees, plus a recap of the event with a summary of the panels and a photo gallery. The print edition will be delivered directly to Los Angeles Times Sunday subscribers and will also be available for purchase via The Times online store .

A production of Business by LA Times Studios, the 2026 Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards is presented by Yurman & Yurman with support from platinum sponsors Abelian Law Firm and Michelman Robinson; and gold sponsors 7EQUIS, Banc of California, City of Hope, Forvis Mazars, Lewis Brisbois and Patriot Bank.

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