L.A. Times Short Docs to Host FYC Showcase on Dec. 1

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L.A. Times Short Docs will host an FYC showcase at the Culver Theater in Culver City on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. PT. The program will feature the latest release from this year’s Short Docs slate, plus two films in contention for Academy Award nominations in the Best Documentary Short category. The screening will be followed by a live Q&A with the filmmakers, led by Times Film Editor Joshua Rothkopf. The screening is free to attend with advance registration .

L.A. Times Short Docs is a series that highlights short documentary films that present undiscovered stories that challenge, move and inspire audiences. The Dec. 1 event will feature the following films and filmmakers, with the first two submitted for Academy Awards consideration:



“I Got My Brother” is a darkly comedic exploration of the foster care-to-prison pipeline through the eyes of formerly incarcerated Jarrett Harper and his younger brother, Baylon. The two brothers reflect on their candid and often humorous memories, realizing along the way that their path to healing has always been each other. The film is presented in partnership with the Schultz Family Foundation. The Q&A will feature director Victor Gabriel and storyteller Jarrett Harper. (Run time: 16:38)



is a darkly comedic exploration of the foster care-to-prison pipeline through the eyes of formerly incarcerated Jarrett Harper and his younger brother, Baylon. The two brothers reflect on their candid and often humorous memories, realizing along the way that their path to healing has always been each other. The film is presented in partnership with the Schultz Family Foundation. The Q&A will feature director Victor Gabriel and storyteller Jarrett Harper. (Run time: 16:38) “La Tierra del Valor (Home of the Brave)” centers on singer NEZZA’s performance of the U.S. national anthem in Spanish at Dodger Stadium during a summer marked by grief and fear brought on by immigration raids in Los Angeles. This simple act of protest offered a powerful message of belonging and hope to immigrant communities when they needed it most. The Q&A will feature director Cristina Costantini and producer Alfie Koetter. (Run time: 23:25)



centers on singer NEZZA’s performance of the U.S. national anthem in Spanish at Dodger Stadium during a summer marked by grief and fear brought on by immigration raids in Los Angeles. This simple act of protest offered a powerful message of belonging and hope to immigrant communities when they needed it most. The Q&A will feature director Cristina Costantini and producer Alfie Koetter. (Run time: 23:25) “Plant Life” captures Dr. Joanne Chory at a pivotal moment: As her Parkinson’s advances and carbon levels surge, she pursues her most audacious experiment yet. Having revolutionized plant biology once already, she and her team are re-engineering crops to draw down CO₂ on a planetary scale — a scientific race against time that may determine both her legacy and our future. The Q&A will feature co-directors Brett Marty and Josh Izenberg. (Run time: 23:00)

The L.A. Times Short Docs showcase is a production of LA Times Studios. The current slate of 2026 films includes “On Healing Land, Birds Perch,” “Chasing Whales,” “I Got My Brother,” “La Tierra del Valor (Home of the Brave)” and “Plant Life.”

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