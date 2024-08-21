Advertisement
Reading by 9

A guide to early learning: Back to school edition

A young girl waves in front a red brick schoolhouse. Behind her, a young boy walks up the steps into the school.
(Illustration by Eddy Mayer / For the Times)
By Los Angeles Times
Share via

The 2024 Back to School Reading by 9 guide was created with support of the Ballmer Group. For parents and educators of children ages 0-5, this year’s guidebook features articles, activities, reading recommendations and more to encourage early education and literacy.

Dear parents, teachers and educators,

All of us have a favorite story. Whether it be a dragon-slaying fantasy, an adventurous journey to the center of the earth or a classic tale of a frog prince and princess, these childhood stories have enchanted past generations for years.

If you ask, a majority of us can recall being read these fairy tales within the first five years of our childhood. This period for any developing mind is most crucial. Whether we were cognizant of it or not, we began building and enhancing our early learning abilities. Through these fairy tales, young minds are pushed to think creatively about sequences of events, vernacular, interpersonal dynamics, emotions and actions. As we continue to pass these stories down, we continue to promote early childhood literacy while advancing academic preparation for children.

The Los Angeles Times Reading by 9 team aims to continue fostering this mission. This annual guidebook offers parents tools and resources to support at-home actions to aid early education and literacy. “The First 5 Years,” supported by the Ballmer Group, is structured to support English and Spanish bilingual development. Resources such as expert advice, at-home learning activities, book recommendations and, in an ever-evolving digital world, app recommendations are included to equip parents who do not know where to begin this journey.

Advertisement

Together, we hope these resources begin the fairy tale of your child’s educational journey and introduce them to the enchanting world of literacy.

Set your little ones up for success. Learn how your child can be school-ready this fall in transitional kindergarten.

What is transitional kindergarten? Here’s what public school’s new grade has to offer.

LONG BEACH-CA-MAY 1, 2023: Transitional kindergarten students participate in a math activity at Oropeza Elementary School in Long Beach on May 1, 2023. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

How crayons, paint and play are foundational to learning in transitional kindergarten

How Children’s Institute prepares children and families for a legacy of success

Introduce early literacy through reading and play

Practice phonics and “sound out” letters with your child.

LONG BEACH-CA-MAY 1, 2023: Transitional kindergarten students work on an activity at Oropeza Elementary School in Long Beach on May 1, 2023. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

How do you teach phonics? Use this reading activity to pair letters and sounds with your child

Two young children smile while reading on a phone. A book is in their thought bubble as they read.

These two apps will help your child start reading like a pro

Children’s desk

Book Recommendations

  • "We Are All Connected" is a children's book. The cover shows six smiling children touching an illustration of the earth.

    We Are All Connected / Todos estamos conectados

    by Gabi Garcia, Natalia Jimenez Osorio

    With vibrant and modern images, this book is a celebration of differences. It teaches children that what they do can have a positive impact on those around them and the earth at large.

    Buy here

  • On the cover of the children's book "I Love You When You're Angry" is two squirrels hugging. One looks angry.

    I Love You When You’re Angry / Te amo cuando estás enojado

    By Erin Winters, Kaitin Bucher

    This book is an affirmation for children who are quick to anger. It shows young children that they aren’t alone in their reactions and that all parents love their children, no matter what emotions they show.

    Buy here
  • An illustration of a stick is personified with a smiling face, arms and legs. It sits atop a rock with a smiling face.

    Stick and Stone / Palo y Piedra

    By Beth Ferry, Tom Lichtenheld

    This sweet story about sticking up for your friends features only a few words per page, making it perfect for early readers. The simplistic artwork is charming. The text rhymes in English, making it easy to emphasize initial sounds.

    Buy here
  • The cover shows a young girl smiling with her parents and grandparents behind her, with plantains in her hands.

    Plátanos Go with Everything / Los plátanos van con todo

    By Lissette Norman, Sara Palacios

    Food is love. Food is comfort. Food is a celebration. Food is everything and plátanos fit all occasions. Feel a sense of belonging from plátanos and a family from the Dominican Republic.

    Buy here
  • An orange dinosaur holds a piece of pepperoni pizza. A blue bird sits atop his head.

    I’m hungry! / ¡Tengo Hambre!

    By Angela Dominguez

    What could the baby dinosaur want to eat? An English-speaking bird suggests everything he can think of until the Spanish-speaking dinosaur suggests a bird … a blue bird. What should our narrator suggest then?

    Buy here
  • A woman in a green dress with long brown hair floats in the sky with a young girl in an orange dress and a baby.

    Floating on Mama’s Song / Flotando en la canción de mamá

    By Laura Lacámara, Yuyi Morales

    When Mama sings, the world floats. Her song lifts the people and animals around her not only emotionally but physically.

    Buy here
  • An illustration of a girl dancing with her hands in the air. She wears a red and white striped dress atop a pink background.

    I Like Myself! / ¡Me gusta cómo soy!

    by Karen Beaumont, David Catrow

    After the sun disappears, people and animals are afraid. But a brave lizard refuses to give up until she brings back the light.

    Buy here
  • Goodnight, Good dog is a picture book. A yellow dog with a red collar sits in front of a blue background.

    Goodnight, Good Dog / Buenas noches, perrito bueno

    by Mary Lyn Ray, Rebecca Malone

    The good dog isn’t sleepy. He remembers playing in the sun. But he does like his bed. He likes the quiet night sounds. If he just closed his eyes, what might come next?

    Buy here
  • Lluvia! Rain! shows a young girl smilingin the rain, wearing a green raincoat with a frog hat.

    Rain! / ¡Lluvia!

    By Linda Ashman, Christian Robinson

    Perspective is everything. When an older man who hates the rain runs into a young girl dressed as a frog, her happiness rubs off on him.

    Buy here
  • The cover of "El pato y sus zapatos" shows a cartoon duck smiling and waving.

    El pato y sus zapatos

    By Juan Moreno, Hazel Quintanilla

    Duckie loves his shoes! Each pair has a different use. Learn to read color words with this cute book filled with animals.

    Buy here
  • The cover shows two young girls smiling and dancing with a cat in a field of flowers.

    Sing with Me / Canta conmigo

    by José-Luis Orozco, Sara Palacios

    Classic preschool songs fill this bilingual book. Sing the ABCs, “Wheels on the Bus,” “Old MacDonald” and more. Notice the differences and similarities in the Spanish and English versions together.

    Buy here
  • The cover shows a cartoon giraffe and emu with leaves in the background.

    How are you? / ¿Cómo estás?

    By Angela Dominguez

    Two giraffes meet a baby ostrich in this bilingual book about feelings. See the funny illustrations of the giraffes as they act out the emotions to try to figure out how the ostrich feels.

    Buy here

Literacy Programs

Access Books

Details

Children's Institute

Los Angeles County Nonprofit
4 centers across Los Angeles.
Details

Common Sense Media

Westwood
Route Details

CSUN L.A. Times Literacy Center

Northridge
Route Details

Quality Start Los Angeles

Pasadena Nonprofit
Route Details

Raising a Reader

Milpitas Nonprofit
Route Details
Advertisement

Reach Out and Read

Nonprofit
Details

Reading Is Fundamental

Commerce
Route Details

Reading Partners

Mid-Wilshire
Route Details

Reading to Kids

Sawtelle
Route Details

The Book Foundation

Mid-City
Route Details

Support Services

Abriendo Puertas/Opening Doors

Chinatown
Route Details

Families Forward Learning Center

Pasadena
Route Details

First 5 LA

Downtown L.A. Nonprofit
Route Details

Hands Together

Santa Ana
Route Details

Literally Healing

East Hollywood Nonprofit
Route Details

Little by Little

Los Angeles County Nonprofit
15 sites across Southern California
Details

Mexican American Opportunity Foundation

Bell Gardens
Route Details

No Limits for Deaf Children

Culver City Nonprofit
Route Details

Pathways LA

Koreatown
Route Details

Plaza de la Raza

Industry Nonprofit
Route Details

Proyecto Pastoral La Guarderia

Boyle Heights
Route Details

South Central LAMP

South Park
Route Details
Advertisement

Libraries

Los Angeles Public Library

Details

Los Angeles County Library

Details

Orange County Public Libraries

Details

This supplement did not involve the editorial or reporting staff of the Los Angeles Times except where noted.

The guide is free to parents, educators and organizations working with children and families. To contact us with comments and questions or to receive more information, email public.affairs@latimes.com.

Los Angeles Times Public Affairs manages philanthropy, community engagement and corporate social responsibility at the nation’s largest metropolitan daily news organization. We broaden perspectives, empower storytellers and inspire our community to question and transform the world around them. For more information, visit latimes.com/readingby9.

More to Read

Reading by 9
Advertisement