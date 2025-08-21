Reading by 9: Engage a child’s senses and make learning fun with this hands-on activity

One of the ways we can make learning more impactful for children is to engage more than one sense while teaching. By adding the extra element of shaving cream or sand, you are adding touch and smell to the experience. This helps to make the event more memorable, engaging and fun for the child.

What you will need:

A shallow container such as a baking pan or large plate

Shaving cream or sand

A stick, brush, or a finger

Pencil

Paper

Flash cards or index cards

Scissors

What to do



Prep the paper, flash cards, or index cards by writing the numbers or letters you want the child to practice. Add sand or shaving cream to the container. Make sure the bottom is covered by the sand or shaving cream.

If you are using shaving cream, you may need to smooth it down a bit, so it is lying flat in the container. Show the child the number or letter and ask them to draw it with the stick, brush, or even their finger, in the shaving cream or sand. After they are done, erase it by smoothing over the shaving cream or gently shaking the sand and try another one.

