Reading by 9

A guide to early learning: Skills for early literacy

Title reads "The First 5 Years: Skills for Early Literacy" with an illustration of books stacked, as four children smile.
(Illustration by Eddy Mayer / For the Times)
By Los Angeles Times

The 2025 Back to School Reading by 9 guide was created with support of the Ballmer Group. For parents and educators of children ages 0-5, this year’s guidebook features articles, activities, reading recommendations and more to encourage early education and literacy.

Building skills for early literacy

Set your little ones up for success. Learn how your child can build literacy skills while having fun.

Olivia Olverado, 2, dibuja en la mesa de dibujos y poemas durante el Festival de Libros de Los Angeles Times el domingo.

Reading by 9: Engage a child’s senses and make learning fun with this hands-on activity

Long Beach, CA - May 06: Julie Celestial teaches her kindergarten class a literacy lesson at Mark Twain Elementary School in Long Beach Tuesday, May 6, 2025. A new bill could change how literacy is taught in elementary schools by providing transitional kindergarten through fifth-grade teachers with training and textbooks that stress what's known as science of reading, an approach to literacy that focuses heavily on phonics and foundational reading skills to combat California's literacy crisis. Though other states have shifted to this evidence-based reading, California's reading instruction has largely been left to the control of school districts, many of which have not made the switch. The school has begun their shift to a science of reading approach and are seen as an example for other California districts. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Reading by 9

Reading by 9: Encouraging children to fall in love with reading

Reading is a fundamental skill that children develop.

An image of toy animals are arranged in a line — a hippo, an elephant, a moose, and a giraffe. Colorful rubber bands are in the foreground.

Reading by 9: How children can practice fine motor skills with rubber bands, toys and imagination

LONG BEACH-CA-MAY 1, 2023: Transitional kindergarten students participate in a math activity at Oropeza Elementary School in Long Beach on May 1, 2023. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Reading by 9

Reading by 9: Help your child build a strong bilingual vocabulary

Your toddler’s brain is like a sponge, soaking up words from the world around them.

POMONA, CA - MAY 02: Pomona Unified is ahead of the state on its transitional kindergarten expansion and is planning to open the program to all 4 year-olds next year - one year ahead of the state's timeline. In a unique approach to staffing challenges, Pomona schools like Vejar Elementary have relied on dividing their transitional kindergarten class into two half day programs that overlap for a few hours in between, which means an aide is only necessary during a small period of the day. However, as transitional kindergarten expands next year to include additional 4-year-olds, schools in Pomona will move from a half day to a full day program and more classes will be added. Ana Tramp teaches a Kindergarten class at Vejar Elementary School on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Pomona, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Reading by 9: Practice phonological sensitivity to build a foundation for early literacy

Book Recommendations

  • "Whose Prints?" is a children's book. The cover illustration is an owl, deer and rabbit, looking at an animal's paw prints in the snow.

    Whose Prints?

    By Kari Allen, Kim Smith

    Build a vocabulary of animal names and movement. Find out “who tip-toed?” “who scurried?” and more. Don’t forget to let your child get tactile feedback with this cut-out board book.

    Buy here

  • "First Words with Cute Quilted Friends" is a children's book. The cover is lime green with an orange fox illustration.

    First Words with Cute Quilted Friends

    By Wendy Chow

    Learn important first words like the names for food, animals, household items and clothing in this board book.

    Buy here

  • "Hey! Look At You!" is a children's book. The cover depicts an animated chicken smiling at a mirror. The background color is magenta.

    Hey! Look at You!

    By Sandra Boynton

    Let your child watch themselves make the shapes of sounds with their mouth by using this mirrored board book. Whisper and shout, moo and cluck, learn animal names and sounds too!

    Buy here

  • "Mix It Up!" is a children's book. The cover shows large circular blots of red, yellow and blue paint underneath the title text.

    Mix it Up! / ¡Mézclalo Bien!

    By Hervé Tullet

    Not only is this a color primer, but this board book teaches children early color theory. Have your child touch, turn and shake the book to see how the colors change when they mix together.

    Buy here

  • "Bath Time Physics" is a children's book. The cover photo is a baby in a bath tub, smiling with soap on their head, while playing with toy ducks.

    Bath Time Physics

    By Jill Esbaum, Wonderlab Group

    Splash, kick, make waves and play with the bubbles in baby’s bubble bath to introduce them to science. Babies test their surroundings and learn early physics by having fun!

    Buy here

  • The cover of children's book "The ABC’s of Baby’s Needs: A Sign Language Book for Babies" depicts a mother carrying her son and holding him close, as he smiles.

    The ABCs of Baby’s Needs: A Sign Language Book for Babies

    By Little Bee Books, Loris Lora

    Help Baby communicate effectively before they can speak and pave the way for a lifetime love of languages with this book of essential ASL signs for young children.

    Buy here

  • "Counting to Calm: My First Self-Regulation Book" is a children's book. The cover illustration depicts a child sitting in a grassy field with his eyes closed, blowing on a dandelion flower he holds in the air. Trees and yellow flowers are in the background. The child has rosy red cheeks, and wears a red shirt with white stripes and blue shorts.

    Counting to Calm

    By Prasha Sooful, Betania Zacarias

    Teach emotional regulation early with this board book of 10 steps to calming down. Breathe, stretch and move to calm their body and mind.

    Buy here

  • "Fingertrail ABC" is a book meant for children to learn their ABCs by tracing colorful cut-out letters. The cover reads in blue, pink, green and orange text "Fingertrail abc" surrounded by illustrations of an apple, a bumblebee, an orange cat, a crocodile wearing glasses and an anteater wearing a bowtie.

    Fingertrail abc

    By Felicity Brooks, Elisa Ferro

    Both early letter recognition and pre-handwriting skills can be taught with this ABC primer. Colorful lowercase letters are cut out of each page, making it easy for little fingers to trace the letter, providing both a visual and kinesthetic learning experience.

    Buy here

  • "We Are in a Book" is a children's picture book featuring two characters on the cover. An elephant wearing glasses looks up, holding his chin with a puzzled look on his face. A pink pig turns the page of the cover.

    We Are in a Book! / ¡Estamos en un libro!

    By Mo Willems

    Giggle along with your child as they gain print awareness with this hilarious book. Turn pages, learn about speech bubbles and make sure to read it again to help Elephant and Piggie!

    Buy here

  • On the cover of children's book "Stack the Cats" is an illustration of three cats stacked on top of each other. A large orange cat lays beneath a fluffy white cat, as a smaller orange cat sits atop the cat tower.

    Stack the Cats

    By Susie Ghahremani

    Make early introductions to categorization and math facts with this book about counting cats. Help your child make predictions about whether the cats will stack or if they have to divide into smaller groups.

    Buy here

  • The title cover text of children's book reads "Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure" by "Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez, illustrated by Andrea Campos." The title spells "Con" with an illustration of a circular chick with a yellow beak and red comb feathers on its head. The chick sings "hola" in a speech bubble with music notes.

    Con Pollo

    By Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Lopez, Andrea Campos

    Explore Spanish and English versions of verbs and nouns. Silly illustrations and fun rhymes pepper this bilingual book. What else can you do con pollo?

    Buy here

  • On the cover of children's book "Buffalo Fluffalo" is the illustration of a buffalo's angry face — the buffalo scowls with angry eyes beneath brown curly fur and white horns.

    Buffalo Fluffalo

    By Bess Kalb, Erin Kraan

    Practice retelling and introduce new words with this rhyming, plot-driven picture book. Buffalo Fluffalo provides uncommon vocabulary and fun word play for pre-school age readers. See if they can distinguish which words are made up to sound funny!

    Buy here

The reading guides were created through the generous support of the Ballmer Group and feature contributions from literacy programs and experts.

Check out our previous guides that spotlight articles, activities, book recommendations and more for parents and educators of children ages 0-5.

Literacy Programs

Access Books

Details

Children's Institute

Los Angeles County Nonprofit
4 centers across Los Angeles.
Details

Common Sense Media

Westwood
Route Details

CSUN L.A. Times Literacy Center

Northridge Other
Route Details

Quality Start Los Angeles

Pasadena Nonprofit
Route Details

Raising a Reader

Milpitas Nonprofit
Route Details

Reach Out and Read

Nonprofit
Details

Reading Is Fundamental

Commerce
Route Details

Reading Partners

Mid-Wilshire
Route Details

Reading to Kids

Sawtelle
Route Details

Support Services

Abriendo Puertas/Opening Doors

Chinatown
Route Details

Families Forward Learning Center

Pasadena
Route Details
First 5 LA

Downtown L.A. Nonprofit
Route Details

Hands Together

Santa Ana
Route Details

Literally Healing

East Hollywood Nonprofit
Route Details

Little by Little

Los Angeles County Nonprofit
15 sites across Southern California
Details

Mexican American Opportunity Foundation

Bell Gardens
Route Details

No Limits for Deaf Children

Culver City Nonprofit
Route Details

Pathways LA

Koreatown
Route Details

Plaza de la Raza

Industry Nonprofit
Route Details

Proyecto Pastoral La Guarderia

Boyle Heights
Route Details

South Central LAMP

South Park Other
Route Details

Libraries

Los Angeles Public Library

Details

Los Angeles County Library

Details
Orange County Public Libraries

Details

This supplement did not involve the editorial or reporting staff of the Los Angeles Times except where noted.

The guide is free to parents, educators and organizations working with children and families. To contact us with comments and questions or to receive more information, email public.affairs@latimes.com.

Los Angeles Times Public Affairs manages philanthropy, community engagement and corporate social responsibility at the nation’s largest metropolitan daily news organization. We broaden perspectives, empower storytellers and inspire our community to question and transform the world around them. For more information, visit latimes.com/readingby9.
Reading by 9 About the Los Angeles Times
