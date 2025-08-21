A guide to early learning: Skills for early literacy

The 2025 Back to School Reading by 9 guide was created with support of the Ballmer Group. For parents and educators of children ages 0-5, this year’s guidebook features articles, activities, reading recommendations and more to encourage early education and literacy.

Building skills for early literacy

Set your little ones up for success. Learn how your child can build literacy skills while having fun.

Book Recommendations

The reading guides were created through the generous support of the Ballmer Group and feature contributions from literacy programs and experts.

Check out our previous guides that spotlight articles, activities, book recommendations and more for parents and educators of children ages 0-5.

This supplement did not involve the editorial or reporting staff of the Los Angeles Times except where noted.

The guide is free to parents, educators and organizations working with children and families. To contact us with comments and questions or to receive more information, email public.affairs@latimes.com.

Los Angeles Times Public Affairs manages philanthropy, community engagement and corporate social responsibility at the nation’s largest metropolitan daily news organization. We broaden perspectives, empower storytellers and inspire our community to question and transform the world around them. For more information, visit latimes.com/readingby9.