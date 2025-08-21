Reading by 9: Help your child build a strong bilingual vocabulary

Your toddler’s brain is like a sponge, soaking up words from the world around them. On average, by age 1, children recognize about 50 words; by 3 about 1,000 words; and by age 5, they recognize at least 10,000 words! Even if they aren’t saying much yet, they understand far more than we realize. That’s what makes the first years of your child’s life the perfect time to learn a second language.

A strong bilingual vocabulary is one of the greatest gifts you can give your child. If you speak a home language other than English, supporting your child in developing a strong foundation in this language makes it easier for them to learn English and other languages. It also helps them with self expression, connecting with family and culture, and developing skills that will support reading and learning in the future. The more words your child knows in both languages, the better prepared they’ll be to communicate, think critically and succeed in school.

Ways to build your child’s bilingual vocabulary

Multilingual children often mix languages as they learn — that’s completely normal! The key is to encourage them to use words in both languages while giving them plenty of opportunities to hear and practice their new vocabulary. Using everyday moments is an easy, impactful way to encourage language learning in the early years.

Five easy ways to help your little dual language learner:

Talk as much as possible in both languages. Use a variety of words and sentences, describe what you see and do, and encourage your child to talk back.

Ask questions to spark conversation. Try open-ended questions like, “What do you see outside?” or “How does that feel?” to encourage them to use new words.

Expand on what they say. If they say, “Dog run,” you can respond, “Yes! The big brown dog is running fast!” to introduce more words.

Sing songs and say rhymes in both languages. Music helps kids remember words and makes learning fun!

Introduce new words throughout the day. Whether at mealtime, playtime, or bath time, keep pointing out and using new words in both languages.

Your child’s vocabulary is their foundation for thinking, reading and learning — so every conversation, song, and story you share in both their home language and English is a step toward their future success.

Gina Rodríguez is a Program Officer at First 5 LA. Carolyne Crolotte is the Director of Policy at Early Edge California.