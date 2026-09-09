Celebrate the earth year-round with Los Angeles Public Library

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The Los Angeles Public Library’s Neighborhood Science initiative aims to educate children and families about how the environment, human health, and community well-being are interconnected within a shared ecosystem.

Across 40 Neighborhood Science branches, we offer programs that connect science to everyday life, foster curiosity and observation skills, and demonstrate that science can be accessible, hands-on, and relevant to personal experiences. Through participation, children and families gain a deeper appreciation for their relationship to the world around them and discover how their actions can make a difference, starting right in their own neighborhoods.

Our programs cover topics including sustainability, gardening, urban agriculture, farm-to-table cooking, biodiversity and conservation, climate resilience, kelp forests, and more. Families can participate in hands-on sustainable living workshops, such as canning, pickling, sourdough making, upcycling, mending and sewing, as well as nature hiking and journaling. In the spring, we also offer seed giveaways to encourage families to grow their own food and connect with the cycles of nature. Programs are listed on the Library’s online calendar at lapl.org/events.

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One of the most meaningful aspects of Neighborhood Science is participatory science, more commonly known as citizen science. This approach gives children, families and Angelenos of all ages the chance to contribute real observations and data that help scientists better understand issues affecting our communities. At the same time, participants build science and data literacy, strengthen observation skills and engage with scientific methods through hands-on experiences.

Beyond programs, families can borrow Neighborhood Science Kits for three weeks at a time. These kits support exploration of environmental changes in and around their homes, with a focus on local biodiversity, water and air quality, light pollution, mosquito habitats, urban heat islands and the effects of extreme heat, trees and land cover change, and the role of clouds in climate. Designed for curious minds of all ages, the kits bring science into everyday spaces and experiences. Patrons can visit lapl.org/neisci/kits to find participating locations and learn more.

