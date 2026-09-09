How planting native seeds helps children learn to care for the environment

LOS ANGELES, CA, MARCH 26, 2025: Showy Penstemon grow at the Lincoln Heights California Native Plants Corridor on Avenue 20 in Los Angeles on March 26, 2025. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

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Connecting with nature is one way children learn to care about the environment and how to protect the earth. When children learn to appreciate nature, they exercise their senses as they touch plants and smell flowers. Spending time outdoors allows children to learn how to self-soothe and find a place of solace.

At nonprofits like the California Native Plant Society, young people can find resources to learn about plant science, conservation and environmental education.

“When you see children notice plants and the natural world around them, it really unlocks a whole dimension in the world for them,” said Amina Sharma, CNPS Communications Manager.

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Parents often think they need a grass lawn for their young kids to play, but native grass alternatives can both reduce water usage and encourage children to engage their senses, Sharma said.

“When you switch over to plant a native garden or a native plant yard, you invite all that sensory information to your life,” Sharma said. “Suddenly, you have different heights, different textures, colors and sound — all kinds of things for kids to notice and interact with, more so than a blank slate of a yard.”

Through CNPS, families can enjoy wildlife at garden tours in cities across California. To plant native seeds, visit your local plant nursery or get free seeds at nine L.A. County Library locations.

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