Get outside and learn about nature in your neighborhood with this app

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This activity is part of Reading by 9’s “Guide to Protect Our Planet.”

Explore local nature

Find plants and flowers in your area — around the block, in your neighborhood park, or even at school. As we make efforts, big or small, to better the environment around us, understanding and appreciating it leads to meaningful learning. Stepping into the shoes of a botanist is an opportunity for young learners to examine the components of nature right outside the classroom door!

What you’ll need



Notepad

Pen or pencil

Smartphone camera (with adult supervision)

Lots of curiosity!

What to do



Take a look at the plants around, focus on one that catches your eye.

On your notepad, write down what you see (colors, height, and more) and questions you have, like “how can tell if it is a California native plant?”

Snap photos to upload to the iNaturalist app and learn more about the plants outside your door!

Download the app for Android or IOS.

Learn more about nature in your neighborhood by visiting the California Native Plant Society website.