Make learning about the earth fun for children with games and apps

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These app recommendations are part of Reading by 9’s “A Guide to Protect Our Planet.”

Earth Cubs

Earth Cubs aims to support children’s mental well-being, and make planet-saving exciting, entertaining and achievable.

Find free educational games, videos and activities at earthcubs.com or download the app at earthcubs.com/app.

Science for Kids by Tappity

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Multi-topic exploration, learning modules, interactive features and activities and more in one convenient package on IOS.

View sample lessons for free. In-app purchases start at $6.24 per month with access to over 500 lessons, new monthly lessons, unlimited device use and zero ads.

LingoKids: Games & Shows

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With a broad range of educational lessons and tools, LingoKids features a fun and well-structured section on wildlife science!

Available on Android and IOS with an in-app special starting at $6.25 per month.