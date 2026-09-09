Make a seed shaker activity: Scatter seeds, watch plants grow

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Planting seeds is one way to get your child interested in learning more about nature while engaging their senses. Planting seeds doesn’t have to be complicated.

Toss some seeds in the dirt, let nature do the work, and watch them grow!

What you’ll need



An empty salt shaker

or an old seasoning container

an old seasoning container or a recycled plastic water bottle (Tip: If you use a recycled plastic bottle, you’ll need scissors and the help of an adult to puncture holes around the top of the bottle before step 1).

a recycled plastic water bottle (Tip: If you use a recycled plastic bottle, you’ll need scissors and the help of an adult to puncture holes around the top of the bottle before step 1). One packet of seeds: Find seeds at your local plant nursery or find free seeds at nine LA County Library locations. Visit lacountylibrary.org/seeds

Step 1: Pour a packet of seeds into your shaker or bottle.

Step 2: Find where you will plant your seeds. Whether it’s your backyard or around your neighborhood, choose a spot where sunlight shines, and water regularly.

Step 3: Check on the seeds in about two to three weeks and watch them grow!

Wildflower seeds are easy to plant, especially before it rains. Shake seeds onto the dirt and the rain will wash them into the ground.

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For more gardening tips, visit Calscape’s Garden Planner: calscape.org/garden-planner.

