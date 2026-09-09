Reading by 9: A guide to protect our planet

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The 2026 Reading by 9 guide was created with support of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. For parents and educators of children ages 0-9, this year’s guidebook features articles, activities and reading recommendations to help children learn how to care for the environment.
Dear parents, teachers and educators, The best way to care for the earth is to fall in love with nature.
The City of Los Angeles has long recognized that water conservation is the cornerstone of multiple strategies to improve water supply reliability for its residents.
Fostering a love for the environment from an early age
Encourage your children to care for the world around them.
Learn how to care for the earth through literature and activities
With simple and fun hands-on activities, children can enjoy sensory play while learning how to care for the environment.
Make learning about the earth fun for children with games and apps
Book Recommendations
Resources
Literacy Services
Libraries
Support Services
This supplement did not involve the editorial or reporting staff of the Los Angeles Times except where noted.
The guide is free to parents, educators and organizations working with children and families. To contact us with comments and questions or to receive more information, email public.affairs@latimes.com.
Los Angeles Times Public Affairs manages philanthropy, community engagement and corporate social responsibility at the nation’s largest metropolitan daily news organization. We broaden perspectives, empower storytellers and inspire our community to question and transform the world around them. For more information, visit latimes.com/readingby9.