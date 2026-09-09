Reading by 9: A guide to protect our planet

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The 2026 Reading by 9 guide was created with support of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. For parents and educators of children ages 0-9, this year’s guidebook features articles, activities and reading recommendations to help children learn how to care for the environment.

Fostering a love for the environment from an early age

Encourage your children to care for the world around them.

Learn how to care for the earth through literature and activities

With simple and fun hands-on activities, children can enjoy sensory play while learning how to care for the environment.

Book Recommendations

Resources

This supplement did not involve the editorial or reporting staff of the Los Angeles Times except where noted.

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The guide is free to parents, educators and organizations working with children and families. To contact us with comments and questions or to receive more information, email public.affairs@latimes.com.

Los Angeles Times Public Affairs manages philanthropy, community engagement and corporate social responsibility at the nation’s largest metropolitan daily news organization. We broaden perspectives, empower storytellers and inspire our community to question and transform the world around them. For more information, visit latimes.com/readingby9.