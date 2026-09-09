Advertisement
Reading by 9

Reading by 9: A guide to protect our planet

An illustration depicts a family gardening in a yard with drought-friendly California native plants like succulents.
(Illustration by Eddy Mayer / For The Times)
By Los Angeles Times
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The 2026 Reading by 9 guide was created with support of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. For parents and educators of children ages 0-9, this year’s guidebook features articles, activities and reading recommendations to help children learn how to care for the environment.

Reading by 9

Welcome to ‘A Guide to Protect Our Planet’ from Reading by 9

Dear parents, teachers and educators, The best way to care for the earth is to fall in love with nature.

Reading by 9

Welcome to ‘A Guide to Protect Our Planet’ from LADWP

The City of Los Angeles has long recognized that water conservation is the cornerstone of multiple strategies to improve water supply reliability for its residents.

Fostering a love for the environment from an early age

Encourage your children to care for the world around them.

LOS ANGELES, CA, MARCH 26, 2025: Showy Penstemon grow at the Lincoln Heights California Native Plants Corridor on Avenue 20 in Los Angeles on March 26, 2025. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

How planting native seeds helps children learn to care for the environment

An illustration of a child reading a book while sitting under a tree.

Celebrate the earth year-round with Los Angeles Public Library

People of all ages can practice conserving water.

Water conservation for kids: Why it matters

Learn how to care for the earth through literature and activities

With simple and fun hands-on activities, children can enjoy sensory play while learning how to care for the environment.

Image of a hand shaking seeds out of a salt shaker into a pot of soil. Flowers are in the foreground with a blue sky.

Scatter seeds, watch them grow! Make a seed shaker

Get outside and learn about nature in your neighborhood with this app

Icons for three educational smartphone apps for kids. They each depict different smiling characters.

Make learning about the earth fun for children with games and apps

Book Recommendations

Resources

Literacy Services

Libraries

Support Services

This supplement did not involve the editorial or reporting staff of the Los Angeles Times except where noted.

Advertisement

The guide is free to parents, educators and organizations working with children and families. To contact us with comments and questions or to receive more information, email public.affairs@latimes.com.

Los Angeles Times Public Affairs manages philanthropy, community engagement and corporate social responsibility at the nation’s largest metropolitan daily news organization. We broaden perspectives, empower storytellers and inspire our community to question and transform the world around them. For more information, visit latimes.com/readingby9.
Reading by 9

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement