Water conservation for kids: Why it matters

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Water is something children and adults use every single day from brushing teeth, taking showers, washing hands, to drinking water after playing outside. Despite frequent use, many children don’t realize that clean and usable water is a limited resource and using it wisely is one of the most important ways we can care for our planet.

Fresh water is limited

Even though the Earth looks like it has a lot of water, most of it is saltwater in the oceans. Other water is trapped as ice in glaciers or stored underground. Only about 3% of Earth’s total water is freshwater that is usable for drinking. This means we must be careful not to waste it and use it wisely. The Earth’s water supply is limited, and it does not gain any new water; the same water is used over and over again through a process called the water cycle. The water cycle explains how water moves around our planet. Below are the steps to the water cycle:

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Water supports all life

Plants, animals and people all need water to survive. When we use water wastefully, we limit the water available to support our world through activities such as growing food and providing clean drinking water for everyone. Saving water today and using it wisely helps make it available for tomorrow.

It takes energy to deliver water

Water doesn’t just appear in our homes! It must be collected, cleaned, and transported. Water can be transported from hundreds of miles away through aqueducts, or man-made concrete channels to deliver water. For the City of Los Angeles, water comes from the snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. When that snow melts, it makes its way to the Los Angeles Aqueduct, where it travels over 200 miles by gravity to make its way down to Los Angeles. However, some water is also supplied from the California Aqueduct and the Colorado River Aqueduct. The water must be cleaned, pumped, and transported. Energy is also used at your home to heat water — such as when you shower, wash dishes, and wash your clothes.

Saving water also saves energy.

Climate change

In many places, including Los Angeles, we are experiencing climate change. Climate change is a change in a region’s climate patterns; climate looks at long-term patterns like how hot summers usually are or how much it rains in a year. Due to climate change, there have been more extreme weather events in Los Angeles like frequent droughts.

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Droughts are prolonged periods of low precipitation and can lead to a shortage of water. This means there isn’t enough rain and snow to meet our water needs. Saving water becomes even more important during drought years. If we waste water today and don’t use it wisely, there might not be enough water during periods of drought.

Using water wisely is important even when it rains. Extra water can be stored in our reservoirs and used during periods of drought, when we need it most. Saving water is a way to help our planet and other people. Everyone can take small actions to make a big difference.

Ways you can save water

The easiest way to save water is to make it part of your daily routine. Below are some simple habits you can implement today for both your indoor and outdoor water use practices.

For indoors, simple habits like:



Turning off the water while brushing your teeth. This can save three gallons of water every time you brush.

Taking shorter showers. Reducing showers from 10 minutes to five minutes can save 10 gallons of water. It also saves energy since less water needs to be heated by a water heater.

Only running the dishwasher or washing machine with a full load. Washing a full load of laundry vs. a half load can save 20 gallons of water.

For outdoors, you can save water by:

Using a rain barrel to collect rainwater to water plants.

Removing grass and planting California Native and California Friendly plants that use much less water.

Using a spray nozzle with an automatic water hose shutoff.

Using a broom instead of water to flush a sidewalk or driveway.



For both indoors and out, make sure to report leaks to adults.

Be a water conservation hero!

Water conservation is easy and important. When kids understand that water is precious and that their actions matter, kids feel empowered to help. By building these water saving habits, we can help shape a generation that values and protects one of our most important resources. Small changes today can make a big difference tomorrow. Take the pledge to be a water conservation hero today!

For more water conservation resources and tips, visit LADWP.com/WC.