Welcome to ‘A Guide to Protect Our Planet’ from LADWP

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The City of Los Angeles has long recognized that water conservation is the cornerstone of multiple strategies to improve water supply reliability for its residents. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has taken a leadership role in managing its demand for water by creating a robust program to reduce water waste, educate its customers in water conservation and efficient water use, incentivize the adoption of water saving devices in homes and businesses, and transform long-term water use behaviors.

Water conservation and water use efficiency are the two main objectives LADWP aims to advance for managing water use demands. Water conservation reduces demand through improving water use behaviors (e.g., shorter showers). Water use efficiency reduces demand through upgrading water fixtures to use less water, while not changing functionality (e.g., replacing 2.0 gallon per minute (gpm) showerhead to a 1.5 gpm showerhead).

The benefits of water conservation and water use efficiency include improved water supply reliability, monetary savings for customers that reduce their water use and help keep water bills low, and reduced energy use and greenhouse gas emissions from water treatment, water pumping, and conveyance. Ultimately, the primary beneficiaries are LADWP’s water customers and the natural environment.

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By teaching children to save water through simple daily habits, we help them understand the importance of protecting one of our most valuable resources. LADWP encourages families and educators to make water conservation and water use efficiency part of everyday routines. Small actions today can create a lasting impact for tomorrow.

This Reading By 9 Guide is designed to help both teachers and parents explain water conservation to kids in a simple, engaging, and meaningful way.

