To parents and educators, welcome to ‘A Guide to Protect Our Planet’

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The best way to care for the earth is to fall in love with nature. Encouraging a child to learn about the environment allows them to appreciate nature’s beauty. For young nature explorers, feeling the grass under their feet and watching the wind blow through the trees is a wondrous joy and a meaningful way to engage the senses. With tactile learning and a curiosity for the world around them, children can become nature experts through everyday play.

In the pages ahead, you’ll find activities, tips and book recommendations to help your family become planet protectors. Caring for the earth doesn’t have to be daunting. It can be an adventure beginning with small steps to make sustainability part of your daily routine.

At the Los Angeles Times, we remain committed to serving the youngest learners in our community and encouraging them to explore new ideas through reading and writing. Reading by 9, a program of the Los Angeles Times, aims to support youth and family literacy. Established in 1998, we continue our work to aid parents, guardians and educators to meet child literacy goals.

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The Reading by 9 annual parent reading guide was developed in partnership with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Our 2026 guide includes a diversity of child authors and main characters in stories. Educational nature-focused activities and diverse book recommendations allow children to learn from their environment and the experiences of others. The guide is available in both English and Spanish, and offers resources to promote literacy as a routine in a child’s life.

As we look ahead, we aim to provide year-round opportunities for our community to engage with literacy. If you are interested in supporting our efforts, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to the Los Angeles Times Community Fund as we strive to expand literacy resources for families.

