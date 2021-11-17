Glenn Nano – Senior Vice President, Product

Glenn Nano is the senior vice president of product at the California Times, which includes the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune, building and leading product development teams that create user experiences that help people find stories and content they love, come back for and pay for.

Prior to joining California Times, Nano was the product lead for Netflix Original Films and Documentaries until 2021, working at the intersection of product and content and leading the user experience of films across mobile, TV and web apps. Previously, he co-led the subscriber growth product team at the New York Times as they strengthened their strategy and success in growing digital subscribers from 800,000 to 2.3 million between 2014 and 2017.

Nano hails from New York City and Long Island and has happily been planting roots in Los Angeles since 2017. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard University.