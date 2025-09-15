Monte Morin — Deputy Managing Editor for California/Metro and Breaking News

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

As deputy managing editor, Monte Morin manages the California and Metro team — the Los Angeles Times’ largest editorial department — and the Fast Break Desk, a team of journalists contributing to swift, smart and robust coverage of breaking news and trending topics.

Previously, he was an assistant managing editor for news, led the newsroom’s Environment, Health and Science team and has held a variety of editing and reporting roles focusing on drought, climate change, science, health, war, crime, courts and transportation.

The veteran journalist helped direct The Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the 2015 San Bernardino terror attack and shared the 2004 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Southern California wildfires. Among other editing assignments, Morin has served as the Metro night editor and Metro weekend editor.

As a Times reporter, he has written on science, climate change, courts and transportation. He has also reported on combat operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and the Horn of Africa, first for The Times, and then moving to the U.S. Department of Defense publication Stars and Stripes, before returning to Los Angeles.

Prior to being hired by Times Community News in 1997, Morin wrote for the Hartford Courant, the Rutland Herald and the Amherst Bulletin. He attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, where he wrote and illustrated a comic strip for the Daily Collegian. He also served as a medic in the U.S. Army Reserve during the final years of the Cold War. His father, Milt Morin, played tight end for the Cleveland Browns.