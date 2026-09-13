TIFF Interview Interview: Penélope Cruz and cast talk ‘La Bola Negra’

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The cast and creators of “La Bola Negra” discuss their ambitious queer epic in the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House. The creative team breaks down the film’s blend of poetry and history, how Glenn Close joined the Spanish-language project, Penélope Cruz’s role, and using Federico García Lorca’s legacy to unite generational stories of freedom and identity.