A Legacy Estate in One of the Most Coveted Neighborhoods in Los Angeles | Offered at $69.995M
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Hot Property takes a rare look inside a fully remodeled Transitional-style estate in North Beverly Park, one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and ultra-secure communities. Set on approximately 2.68 private acres with views from the city skyline to the Pacific Ocean, the home has nine bedrooms, twenty-two bathrooms, a 5,000-square-foot primary suite, and resort-inspired grounds with an 85-foot pool and spa.
Watch the full tour now.
THE DETAILS
Address: 73 Beverly Park Lane, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Lot Size: 2.68 acres, 9 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms
Asking Price: $69,995,000
Broker: Coldwell Banker
CONTACT
Jade Mills, DRE: 00526877
(310) 285-7508
homes@jademills.com
Watch the full tour now.
THE DETAILS
Address: 73 Beverly Park Lane, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Lot Size: 2.68 acres, 9 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms
Asking Price: $69,995,000
Broker: Coldwell Banker
CONTACT
Jade Mills, DRE: 00526877
(310) 285-7508
homes@jademills.com