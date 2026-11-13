A Legacy Estate in One of the Most Coveted Neighborhoods in Los Angeles | Offered at $69.995M

Hot Property takes a rare look inside a fully remodeled Transitional-style estate in North Beverly Park, one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and ultra-secure communities. Set on approximately 2.68 private acres with views from the city skyline to the Pacific Ocean, the home has nine bedrooms, twenty-two bathrooms, a 5,000-square-foot primary suite, and resort-inspired grounds with an 85-foot pool and spa.Watch the full tour now.Address: 73 Beverly Park Lane, Beverly Hills, CA 90210Lot Size: 2.68 acres, 9 bedrooms, 22 bathroomsAsking Price: $69,995,000Broker: Coldwell BankerJade Mills, DRE: 00526877(310) 285-7508