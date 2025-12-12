Jeff Strauss’ globe-trotting Latkes for any holiday party

At Studio City’s Oy Bar, chef-owner Jeff Strauss celebrates Hanukkah with the same global flair that’s found on his menu year-round. His annual “Whole Lotta Latkes” event serves international takes on the traditional potato pancake for eight nights in a row. Here, Strauss shares his recipe and tips for a tried-and-true basic latke recipe, plus two global variants: one inspired by Indian street food, another by L.A.’s Koreatown.
Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its weekly news column. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.
Brandon Ly is a senior art director for the Food section at the Los Angeles Times. He started his career at DoorDash and led design teams at the innovation firm Ideo in Shanghai and San Francisco. Ly is a graduate of Stanford University’s product design program and founder of the Black Bean Grocery.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.