Jeff Strauss’ globe-trotting Latkes for any holiday party

At Studio City’s Oy Bar, chef-owner Jeff Strauss celebrates Hanukkah with the same global flair that’s found on his menu year-round. His annual “Whole Lotta Latkes” event serves international takes on the traditional potato pancake for eight nights in a row. Here, Strauss shares his recipe and tips for a tried-and-true basic latke recipe, plus two global variants: one inspired by Indian street food, another by L.A.’s Koreatown.

