As executive vice president and senior director of industrial at Matthews™, Alexander Harrold is a nationally recognized leader who has exemplified the firm’s growth-driven culture. Starting as an entry-level agent, he earned multiple “Rookie of the Year” and Sales Achievement awards, quickly establishing himself as a top producer. Harrold has since spearheaded truly major expansion initiatives, growing the firm’s California industrial footprint by 300% since 2020. His recent accolades include being named an “Influencer in Industrial” by GlobeSt. and a Crexi Platinum Broker, recently closing a $35-million portfolio sale in San Diego. A graduate of the University of Southern California, Harrold has closed over 500 transactions, totaling more than one billion dollars in sales volume.