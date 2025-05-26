Advertisement
Can Thrifty ice cream from the carton match Thrifty from the scoop stand?

By Jenn Harris
Yadira Flores and Mark E. Potts
With Rite Aid declaring bankruptcy and closing stores, that means consumers are also losing the in-store Thrifty Ice Cream counters, Now, like all of Rite Aid’s assets, Thrifty will likely be sold, so there is still the possibility for a Thrifty scoop counter somewhere in the future. But no one knows.

It could all be gone soon. Food columnist and Thrifty ice cream lover, Jenn Harris, wants to know if the store bought ice cream tastes the same as the in-store scoops and went to great lengths to find out.
Jenn Harris

Jenn Harris is a columnist for the Food section and host of “The Bucket List” show. She has a BA in literary journalism from UC Irvine and an MA in journalism from USC. Follow her @Jenn_Harris_.

Yadira Flores

Yadira Flores is a video editor for the Los Angeles Times who joined the newsroom through Metpro in November 2017. Flores graduated with a bachelor of science in filmmaking and has edited online content for Amazon, the American Cinema Editors, FilmLight, Emmy Primecuts and Moviola. She hails from El Paso, Texas.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

