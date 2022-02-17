Trial Attorney

Stalwart Law Group

Allen Haroutounian is an experienced plaintiffs’ attorney who represents individuals and their families in catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases. He has litigated hundreds of commercial trucking, auto, pedestrian, and bicycle cases, as well as premises and products liability cases. Prior to joining the Stalwart Law Group, he worked at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, LLP, defending individuals, businesses and government entities against personal injury and wrongful death claims. Haroutounian has defended medium to large businesses in litigation involving cargo claims (loss, damage, or theft), contractual disputes, general negligence, and Carmack Amendment liability. As a former defense attorney, he is well versed in their strategies and arguments, and knows how they evaluate a case. He uses this experience to his advantage to obtain the best possible result for his clients.

